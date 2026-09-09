Fantasy Football Sleepers: Malik Willis And A High-Upside Rookie Are Interesting Starts In Week 1

With fantasy football starting this week, there are sure to be a ton of surprises. Week 1 always throws us some curveballs, and we are going to do our best to be prepared for them. We are looking to identify the top sleepers so that you can get them into your lineup. These are our fantasy football Week 1 sleepers.

QB Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins

Willis possesses the kind of upside that can win you your week. He also has an elite matchup in Week 1 against the lowly Las Vegas Raiders. Granted, he has a low floor as well, but his potential is through the roof.

He is an elite-level rusher and showed development as a passer when he got the opportunity last season. In his one start of 2025, he threw for 288 yards, rushed for 60 yards, and accounted for three touchdowns with zero interceptions. That kind of production can be a game-changer and isn't close to his ceiling.

His young wide receivers might be much better than most are expecting them to be. Rookies Chris Bell and Caleb Douglas are both extremely talented. De'Von Achane also has a case for being the best pass-catching back in the league.

RB Chris Brooks, Green Bay Packers

The fantasy community is focused on MarShawn Lloyd and Kaleb Johnson in the Packers' backfield. There is a chance that they are all overlooking the best fantasy option. Chris Brooks has a legitimate shot to be their best fantasy running back in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings.

He is by far the most proven NFL back, averaging 4.8 yards per carry for his career. Despite limited sample sizes, neither Lloyd nor Johnson have come anywhere close to that. Writing him off as a non-factor is a mistake.

WR Chris Bell, Miami Dolphins

We have been singing the praises of Bell since before he was even drafted, declaring him a first-round talent through the draft process despite his ACL tear in December. Now that he managed to get on the field in the preseason, we are confident that he is in line for a breakout season.

We are projecting him to be the Dolphins' WR1 this season, and he starts the year with a great matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. His talent and upside are massive, and he holds league-winning upside.

TE Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders

Speaking of sleepers we have been high on all offseason. Even in a potentially rough matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, we view him as a strong start in Week 1, and we expect him to become a weekly start all season.

Jayden Daniels will be the best quarterback he's ever played with, and he is in an excellent scheme for tight ends. He is a young stud, loaded with talent, who we expect to have a breakout season.



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