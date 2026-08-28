Fantasy Football Sleepers To Target: KC Concepcion, An RB1 On A Top Offense, And A Breakout Tight End Headline

Fantasy football owners are always searching for the most valuable sleepers in their drafts. The kind of players who can have breakout seasons and be league-winners.

They are the most valuable assets you can find in your draft, and we are going to help you identify and select some. These are sleepers to target in your fantasy football drafts this season.

Sleepers

QB Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Stafford has reached the level of a sleeper at this point. He's currently being drafted as a fringe QB1 as the QB12 overall. That's a ridiculous value for the reigning NFL MVP coming off a season in which he threw for 4,707 yards, 46 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

We understand that he lacks rushing upside, so fantasy owners are swinging for the fences with other options like Jaxson Dart and my QB bust of the year, Justin Herbert. The issue is, Stafford is a much better quarterback than most of the quarterbacks being drafted ahead of him. While he likely won't be a top-three fantasy quarterback like he was last season, he'll almost certainly finish higher than the fantasy QB12 overall.

RB JK Dobbins, Denver Broncos

Dobbins is slipping all the way to the RB34. He's the locked-in starting running back for the Denver Broncos and is still just barely hanging on to a fantasy RB3 spot.

There is only one true concern when it comes to Dobbins, and it definitely shouldn't be RJ Harvey. It's injury concern.

Dobbins has a lengthy injury history. He has never played a full season and has missed more games than he has played in his NFL career. Nevertheless, when he's on the field, he's going to be good, and he's not dealing with anything that worries us about a re-injury.

You are getting a ton of upside when you draft Dobbins, and you just have to hope he's healthy when you need him. Last season, he averaged 5.0 yards per carry; we'd even be willing to reach up a round for him.

WR KC Concepcion, Cleveland Browns

The Browns' first-round pick and WR1 is being drafted as the fantasy WR50 overall. We understand that the quarterback situation in Cleveland is not good, but this is a bit of a ridiculous drop. He has legitimate WR2 upside this season and should be drafted closer to being a fringe WR3/WR4 rather than a WR5.

TE Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders

This has been my top sleeper tight end all offseason, and he has actually fallen recently rather than climbed. Currently, he's being drafted as the fantasy TE21 overall.

He is a talented young tight end who has a legitimate quarterback throwing him the ball this season for the first time in his career, and will be in an offense that loves to target the position. We believe he will be a TE1 this season.



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