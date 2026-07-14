A July List of Fantasy Football Team Names: Funniest, Wittiest, Women's Leagues
Fantasy football season — we love it, and it is nearly here. With the World Cup set to end this upcoming weekend, the focus will go fully to the NFL, with a bit of baseball mixed in. Also, as fantasy drafts approach in the coming weeks, we must prepare. That is not just in building our big boards, but also in eloping an identity. A team name shall be funny, clever, and perhaps one of these fits that for your 2026 campaign.
Funniest Team Names
- Nabers Think Amon Drugs
- CeeDeez Nuts
- The Catalina Wine Mixons
- Baby Got Dak
- Olave Garden
- Puka? I Hardly Knew Her!
- Breece's Pieces
- Hock Tua
- Hot Chubb Time Machine
- Tee Baggers
- Stroudy with a Chance of Deep Balls
Wittiest Team Names
- Apukalypse Now
- Davante's Inferno
- Inglorious Stafford's
- Ain't No Such Thing As Halfway Cook's
- CeeDeeCee Guidelines
- Rome Wasn't Built in Odunze
- Don't Go Chasing Waddlefalls
- Baskin Dobbins
- Amon a Mission
- April Showers Bring Zay Flowers
Girly Team Names
- Cowgirls Just Wanna Have Fun
- The Real Housewives of Fantasy Football
- Love is Blindside
- Catching Kelce
- Project Running Back
- Fantasy Football's Next Top Model
- Trophy Wife
- WAGs to Riches
- The Pink Pony Club
- Vanderpump Touchdowns
- Keeping Up With the Kelces
- The Princess McBride's
Fantasy-Lore Based
- You Shall Not Pass Rush
- Lord of the End Zones
- Game of Throws
- Sunday is Coming
- Millenium Falcons
- Lambeau Calrissian
- Slytherin the Endzones
- The Upside Touchdowners
Other Trending Team Names
- Bed, Bath, and Bijan
- I Think I Pulled McCaff
- Nacua Matata
- Achane in the Membrane
- LaPorta Potties
- Amon the Edge of Glory
- Straight Outta Hampton
Stay tuned all NFL preseason for more team names!
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Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.