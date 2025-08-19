Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings: Tucker Kraft Predictions And Projections
Tucker Kraft emerged as a reliable weapon for the Green Bay Packers, flashing TE1 upside once he stepped into a bigger role late in the season. With Luke Musgrave’s health still in question, Kraft has a clear path to building on his strong finish and becoming a consistent fantasy option in 2025.
Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers
In the third round in 2023, the Packers invested in a second tight end (Kraft). Green Bay hinted at their offensive plan by adding him to the roster. They want to run the ball and control the short areas of the field with a quick passing game by featuring two tight ends when possible.
Kraft has experience catching the ball at South Dakota State, but also missed time in 2022 due to an ankle injury. His game brings three-down ability while offering sneaky speed. Kraft is a well-rounded blocker and pass catcher who will improve with experience in the NFL.
Over his final two seasons at South Dakota State, Kraft caught 92 passes for 1,228 yards and nine touchdowns, highlighted by his 2021 stats (65/780/6) and two elite games (10/124/1 and 9/123).
The Packers had Kraft on the field for 59.3% of their snaps in 2023 as their TE1. He finished with similar stats (31/355/2 on 40 targets) as Luke Musgrave (34/352/1), but more of his production came from Week 12 to Week 18 (26/312/2). Kraft scored double-digit fantasy points over four consecutive matchups (4/64, 4/57/1, 4/60, and 6/48).
Green Bay gave Kraft over 80% of their snaps over the first three games last season, but he delivered minimal stats (2/37, 2/16, and 2/24). With Luke Musgrave getting hurt in Week 4, Kraft was fantasy relevant in four (6/53/1, 4/88/2, 3/33/1, and 3/78/1) of his next five contests.
The Packers barely looked his way over the following three weeks (4/36, 0/0, and 2/26/1 – nine combined targets). Over his final eight games, Kraft had 27 catches for 357 yards and two touchdowns on 35 targets, highlighted by two showings (6/78 and 3/41/1).
Tucker Kraft 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Projections, Rankings
His top 10 rating in fantasy points (164.30) will stand out on the stat sheet based on his 2025 tight end ranking (12th), and he should be the Packers' lead tight end option this year. The quandary is whether Luke Musgrave can stay healthy and regain his lost opportunity. Green Bay did select him ahead of Kraft. His natural progression should be 60 catches for 750 yards with five to seven scores if the Packers up their passing attempts.
Kraft is currently the TE12 in our 2025 PPR Rankings.