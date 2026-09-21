Fantasy Football Top Busts Of Week 2: Can You Cut Justin Herbert And What Do You Do With Colston Loveland?

It's unfortunate, but every week of the season, there are a ton of fantasy football busts. Week 2 was no exception. There were plenty of players who let fantasy owners down. These are the top fantasy football busts of Week 2.



Fantasy Football Busts



QB Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers



Herbert wasn't the worst quarterback of the week, but this was a crushing dud for Herbert owners just one week after he fell flat against the Arizona Cardinals. Now he stinks it up again against the Las Vegas Raiders. In Week 2, he threw for just 192 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions, and things aren't going to get any better.



With a struggling quarterback like Drake Maye, we can't at least point to tough matchups and an injury to AJ Brown. We don't see how the Chargers get this fixed.



It's not crazy to consider dropping Justin Herbert or trading him to someone who thinks they are buying low, because it's going to get a lot lower. After struggling against the Cardinals and Raiders, he has maybe one matchup that you will want to start him in before December. This is why he was my Fantasy Football Bust of the Year. Take a look at his upcoming schedule up until December.



Los Angeles Chargers Upcoming Schedule



@ Buffalo Bills



@ Seattle Seahawks



vs Denver Broncos



@ Kansas City Chiefs



@ Los Angeles Rams



vs Houston Texans



@ Baltimore Ravens



Vs New York Jets



Vs New England Patriots



RB Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots



Stevenson not only had a terrible game from a fantasy standpoint but may have lost his job after another fumble. He carried the ball just six times for 43 yards, which suggests that the team turned to TreVeyon Henderson because of the fumble, since Stevenson was running the ball well otherwise.



Henderson stepped in and carried the ball 16 times for 76 yards and an explosive 39-yard touchdown run. There is a real chance that Henderson never gives the starting job back. Nevertheless, it's tough to predict what the Patriots are going to do with their backfield.



WR Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears



We could have gone with Marvin Harrison Jr. here, who didn't catch a single pass, but the entire Cardinals' offense did nothing in a bad matchup. Burden's struggles are concerning because he also lost his quarterback in this game. Caleb Williams injured his hamstring and is expected to miss at least some time.



He went into the final drive of the season with no catches, and finished with three receptions for 32 yards. Despite all his production coming with Tyson Bagent under center, we still expect this passing attack to take a big step back as a whole without Williams, which makes Burden a scary option in Week 3.



TE Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears



With just one catch for three yards in Week 2, Loveland now has one catch for three yards this season on five targets. This has been a brutal start to the season for a tight end who many believed would be a breakout fantasy superstar this season. There were people drafting him over Trey McBride in many leagues.



Like Burden, he also lost his quarterback for a while with Williams going down. Hopefully things get better for Loveland soon because this has been a brutal start to the 2026 fantasy football season.

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