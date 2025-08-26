Fantasy Football Managers Should Trust Davante Adams More Than Tyreek Hill in 2025
Two of the best weapons of the last decade have been Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill. In 2025, they are still doing their thing with high fantasy football aspirations. Both players are currently going in, or around the low 3rd round in mock drafts and they provide for a great deal of upside past age 30. Can Sean McVay and Mike McDaniel still crank out top-ten results out of these players?
Davante Adams
ADP: 39rd
Davante Adams was as lethal a fantasy asset as anyone from 2019-2022. Even with the Raiders, he had a stellar season in 2023. Last year he had some hurdles to cross with his trade to the Jets, but even then he found his footing with 17.2 PPR points per game. Now, he joins the LA Rams and we know what that offense has been capable of in years past.
Some notable McVay players that have broken out: Puka Nacua, Kyren Williams, Demarcus Robinson (2023 FLEX), Robert Woods, and more. So long as Matthew Stafford is starting, I believe that Davante Adams still has massive value in fantasy football.
When on the field last season, Davante Adams still looked the part. He has not been sidelined badly by injuries and he joins the Rams with much optimism to join a Super Bowl ring. Adams is 32 years old and as we have seen, receivers can play until 35, unlike most running backs. He has only missed three games in his last three seasons.
Davante Adams is the WR2 for the Rams, and very well may be WR1 over Puka Nacua. In round 4, Adams has great value. I trust in Sean McVay to make Adams a top-ten fantasy receiver again.
Tyreek Hill
ADP: 32nd
Tyreek Hill had dealt with a wrist injury which cites much reason for his down-year in 2024. The explosiveness still appears to be there for Tyreek and so he may very well bounce back in 2025. Less than 24 months ago, he was still among the best players in fantasy. A wrist, if fully healed, should not cause a ton of long-term issues like a leg injury might.
The Dolphins drop off over 30% in production when Tua is out. This is going to be the big risk in the Dolphins offense. If Tua is healthy, this team will run a very efficient offense with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, De'Von Achane, and even Ollie Gordon.
Who to Draft at ADP?
Tyreek Hill is going almost ten spots higher than Davante Adams in drafts. In this case, I would absolutely prefer Davante Adams. He is in a more promising offense. With Stafford's back injury, Tua may be healthier right now, but anything can happen. Both players are a gamble. I would rather take the higher upside which I personally think is Davante Adams. He can have a Cooper Kupp workload with continued health. Give me Adams in the fourth round over Tyreek in the mid-third round.