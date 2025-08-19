Fantasy Sports

Tyreek Hill, Puka Nacua, and 3 Other ADP Busts on ESPN Fantasy Football

ESPN Fantasy provides an array of player values, but I believe that you should avoid these busts at any cost.

Thomas Carelli

Jan 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) on the field before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) on the field before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

ADP (Average Draft Position) is a tool very heavily used by all fantasy football players. It has one job and that is to adequately project the perceived value of a player. This is not based on an expert opinion, but the public's personal view on this player. Where they are drafted, on average, values what the public thinks. Most importantly, your playing counterparts will go off of these lists heavily, thus impacting how they draft when the day comes.

ESPN tends to be of the most popular platforms regarding fantasy football. It also tends to be of the most popular in regards to ADP sheets that managers use. As for my fantasy league, every single year my league commissioner prints out rankings sheets for people to reference. Where does he get it? ESPN. Their values heavily impact drafts as so it is important that we pay attention not only to their ADP, but contesting ADP and whether or not this will impact your own draft strategy.

These are some busts that I will definitely be avoiding, and how they are valued on ESPN. This may impact how to expect these busts to drop, if they do, or if they are reached for. Either way, it is useful to know.

Puka Nacua

ESPN ADP: 10.3 (Above Consensus)

I air a bit of caution with Puka Nacua. As Matthew Stafford is battling back problems, I am very hesitant to draft any Rams wide receiver. I do love Nacua and Davante Adams, but there is too much risk. As far as his ESPN value, it seems he is going multiple spots ahead of other platforms, thus potentially helping draft strategy.

Tyreek Hill

ESPN ADP: 30.9 (Above Consensus)

This Dolphins team is one that I will absolutely not want stock in. At least, outside of De'Von Achane. I truly believe that Mike McDaniel may be on his way out. This team has subscribed to diva-like behavior at times and I just do not love Tyreek at this point. Hill struggled last year with a wrist inury. He may be back healthy this season, but at age 31 I have seen his game decline a bit that this injury comeback may not be the Tyreek of old. He is above consensus as well, so I will hope that the name value keeps him going higher than he should.

Kyren Williams

ESPN ADP: 32.1 (Below Consensus)

If you read any articles suggesting that Kyren is a bust candidate, you know who wrote it (Me!). As I have stated over and over again, I love Blake Corum and I do think he cuts into this backfield quite a bit. Williams should be a RB2 in fantasy, not an RB1. In his situation, he is going well below ADP on ESPN. I will not get tempted if he falls, at least not until the 4th round, which I doubt to see happen.

Bo Nix

ESPN ADP: 78.1 (Below ADP)

Bo Nix is my top fade candidate among all quarterbacks. I see a year two regression as he endures the sophomore slump. I thought that Nix was a mediocre prospect, and so he shall come back down to earth in my best opinion. I may be wrong, but I will stick to my guns. If you like Nix, he is going about half a round below consensus on ESPN. I will not be drafting him regardless of where he may fall to.

Joe Mixon

ESPN ADP: 92.1 (Below Consensus)

I do not like an old running back in a struggling offense. The Texans had a down year and they did make adjustments, but I still do not love the situation. Bobby Slowik is gone and surely this may help Mixon, but he is a year older and he has been very hurt. I would much rather draft a younger running back. Mixon is far below consensus on ESPN, but he is another auto-fade anywhere before Round 10.

More Fantasy Sports on SI News:

feed

Published |Modified
Thomas Carelli
THOMAS CARELLI

Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.

Home/NFL