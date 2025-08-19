Tyreek Hill, Puka Nacua, and 3 Other ADP Busts on ESPN Fantasy Football
ADP (Average Draft Position) is a tool very heavily used by all fantasy football players. It has one job and that is to adequately project the perceived value of a player. This is not based on an expert opinion, but the public's personal view on this player. Where they are drafted, on average, values what the public thinks. Most importantly, your playing counterparts will go off of these lists heavily, thus impacting how they draft when the day comes.
ESPN tends to be of the most popular platforms regarding fantasy football. It also tends to be of the most popular in regards to ADP sheets that managers use. As for my fantasy league, every single year my league commissioner prints out rankings sheets for people to reference. Where does he get it? ESPN. Their values heavily impact drafts as so it is important that we pay attention not only to their ADP, but contesting ADP and whether or not this will impact your own draft strategy.
These are some busts that I will definitely be avoiding, and how they are valued on ESPN. This may impact how to expect these busts to drop, if they do, or if they are reached for. Either way, it is useful to know.
Puka Nacua
ESPN ADP: 10.3 (Above Consensus)
I air a bit of caution with Puka Nacua. As Matthew Stafford is battling back problems, I am very hesitant to draft any Rams wide receiver. I do love Nacua and Davante Adams, but there is too much risk. As far as his ESPN value, it seems he is going multiple spots ahead of other platforms, thus potentially helping draft strategy.
Tyreek Hill
ESPN ADP: 30.9 (Above Consensus)
This Dolphins team is one that I will absolutely not want stock in. At least, outside of De'Von Achane. I truly believe that Mike McDaniel may be on his way out. This team has subscribed to diva-like behavior at times and I just do not love Tyreek at this point. Hill struggled last year with a wrist inury. He may be back healthy this season, but at age 31 I have seen his game decline a bit that this injury comeback may not be the Tyreek of old. He is above consensus as well, so I will hope that the name value keeps him going higher than he should.
Kyren Williams
ESPN ADP: 32.1 (Below Consensus)
If you read any articles suggesting that Kyren is a bust candidate, you know who wrote it (Me!). As I have stated over and over again, I love Blake Corum and I do think he cuts into this backfield quite a bit. Williams should be a RB2 in fantasy, not an RB1. In his situation, he is going well below ADP on ESPN. I will not get tempted if he falls, at least not until the 4th round, which I doubt to see happen.
Bo Nix
ESPN ADP: 78.1 (Below ADP)
Bo Nix is my top fade candidate among all quarterbacks. I see a year two regression as he endures the sophomore slump. I thought that Nix was a mediocre prospect, and so he shall come back down to earth in my best opinion. I may be wrong, but I will stick to my guns. If you like Nix, he is going about half a round below consensus on ESPN. I will not be drafting him regardless of where he may fall to.
Joe Mixon
ESPN ADP: 92.1 (Below Consensus)
I do not like an old running back in a struggling offense. The Texans had a down year and they did make adjustments, but I still do not love the situation. Bobby Slowik is gone and surely this may help Mixon, but he is a year older and he has been very hurt. I would much rather draft a younger running back. Mixon is far below consensus on ESPN, but he is another auto-fade anywhere before Round 10.