Jacory Croskey-Merritt Returns to Practice: Fantasy Football Impact on Washington’s Backfield

The Washington Commanders and fantasy football managers received a major boost to their ground game on Tuesday, officially opening the 21-day practice window for running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt. Sidelined on injured reserve with a groin injury since Week 5, the second-year back is trending toward a return ahead of Washington’s Monday night showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11.

RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt has returned to practice and his 21-day window has been opened pic.twitter.com/ouJ0GuU4br — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 17, 2026

For fantasy managers scouring the waiver wire for late-season reinforcements, Croskey-Merritt immediately jumps to the top of the priority list. While Washington’s backfield has evolved in his absence, his return sets up a significant shakeup in touches, creating both an intriguing flex play and a clear headache for managers with Rachaad White and Austin Ekeler on their rosters.

Croskey-Merritt is an Immediate Waiver Wire Priority

Oct 11, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates with Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (22) after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before landing on injured reserve following a productive Week 5 outing against the New York Giants (where he racked up 82 rushing yards and a touchdown on 11 carries), Croskey-Merritt was entrenched as Washington's primary early-down back. Across his five starts in 2026, he logged 67 carries for 239 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 13.4 rushing attempts per game. Coming off a solid 2025 campaign in which he posted 805 rushing yards and eight scores on 4.6 yards per carry, the coaching staff clearly trusts him between the tackles and near the goal line.

Because he is returning from a multi-week soft-tissue injury into a crowded room, fantasy managers shouldn't expect an immediate bell-cow workload in Week 11. Washington will almost certainly deploy a running-back-by-committee approach as Croskey-Merritt ramps back up to full game speed. However, volume in a Jayden Daniels-led offense carries immense touchdown equity as we approach the fantasy football playoffs.

Even if Croskey-Merritt settles into a 12-to-15-touch role handling first- and second-down work plus short-yardage carries, that profile gives him immediate flex viability in standard and half-PPR formats. With bye weeks still lingering and attrition thinning out backfields across the league, finding a starting-caliber early-down runner on the waiver wire in mid-November is rare. If he was dropped in your league over the past month, waste no time submitting a claim and a relatively high FAAB bid.

Fallout for Rachaad White and Austin Ekeler

While Croskey-Merritt’s activation is great news for the Commanders' offense, it puts a noticeable dent in the fantasy ceilings of both Rachaad White and Austin Ekeler.

Nov 8, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Rachaad White (1) runs with the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RB Rachaad White, Washington Commanders

Rachaad White has done well as Washington’s lead back during Croskey-Merritt’s absence, operating as a solid flex play thanks to steady volume on early downs and reliable involvement in the passing game. However, once Croskey-Merritt is officially activated from IR, White’s path to touches shrinks considerably. White’s pass-catching chops and familiarity in two-minute drills keep him firmly in the weekly flex conversation (especially in full-PPR leagues), but his red-zone rushing opportunities and early-down floor take a clear hit.

RB Austin Ekeler, Washington Commanders

Austin Ekeler has operated primarily as a complementary change-of-pace option and third-down specialist behind White and hasn't provided much value to fantasy managers. With Croskey-Merritt reclaiming early-down and goal-line snaps, Washington will have far fewer leftover touches to distribute to a third back. Ekeler’s fantasy value drops further into deep-league desperation territory, leaving him too reliant on pass-game checkdowns or injury contingencies to crack starting lineups.

The Bottom Line

Washington’s backfield is heading toward a three-headed committee, which inevitably caps the weekly upside of everyone involved. Still, Jacory Croskey-Merritt’s physical running style and established role as the team's preferred early-down grinder make him a must-add off waivers. Stash him now, monitor his practice participation leading into Monday night against Cincinnati, and prepare to deploy him as a steady flex option down the stretch, while tempering expectations for Rachaad White and Austin Ekeler.