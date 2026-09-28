Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Debate: Can You Trust Ollie Gordon In Week 4?

With so many injuries striking some of the top fantasy football stars this season, fantasy owners are forced to start players who might not have the track record of your typical fantasy starters this early in the season.

This makes the players tough to trust. One of those players next week will be Ollie Gordon II, who took over for De'Von Achane after he suffered a knee injury. We have since learned that Achane will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL. However, can you trust Gordon in your starting lineup in Week 4?

Can You Trust Ollie Gordon II In Week 4

After Achane went down early in Week 3, Gordon carried the ball 17 times for 41 yards and a touchdown, and caught all three of his targets for 14 yards. We love the volume, but do not love the efficiency. That could be one of the many issues that Gordon will run into in Week 4.

The first issue, which isn't going away at any point this season, is the Dolphins' offense. Miami has one of the worst offenses in the league, and they lost their best player. Their offense is going to be a disaster moving forward, and we do not expect many touchdown opportunities.

Perhaps even worse, they will struggle just to sustain drives. With the Dolphins also playing in a negative game script almost every week, there probably won't be a ton of rushing opportunities late in games either.

Jaylen Wright is also looming. Despite missing Week 3, he is not dealing with a serious injury and could return in Week 4. Last season, Wright beat Gordon for the RB2 role in Miami and is listed ahead of Gordon on the team's unofficial depth chart on their official website.

Once Wright is back, we are projecting a split backfield with a near 60/40 split, with Wright leading the way. Wright should also be the primary pass-catching back, while Gordon could see the goal-line work. Unfortunately, as we said before, there might not be a ton of goal-line work for the Dolphins this season.

Even if Wright is out this week, Gordon still has an awful matchup against an elite Minnesota Vikings defense in Week 4. The Vikings are allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season, at just 10.9 points per game. Minnesota has faced MarShawn Lloyd, D'Andre Swift, and Bucky Irving so far this season.

The answer is simple. No, you cannot trust Gordon in Week 4, and you probably can't trust him at any point this season. If you are targeting any Dolphins running back on the waiver wire, Wright is probably the better option.

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