Ladd McConkey Fantasy Football Injury Impact

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium.at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a lackluster start to the fantasy football season (and a 0-4 real football start), the Los Angeles Chargers' offense is facing turbulence entering Week 5. Star wideout Ladd McConkey aggravated a pre-existing foot injury during Sunday’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks, and was deemed to be "week-to-week" in Monday injury reports. However, fresh reports suggest head coach Jim Harbaugh actually called him "day-to-day."

Jim Harbaugh confirmed that LT Rashawn Slater has a high ankle sprain and “will miss some time.”



Said that S Derwin James (hamstring) is week-to-week but not an IR candidate



RT Joe Alt (neck), WR Ladd McConkey (foot) and Donte Jackson (hamstring) are day to day.



Said TE… — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) October 5, 2026

While the reports have been conflicting, it's clear that McConkey's availability for Week 5 is in serious doubt. We'll continue to update McConkey's status throughout the week, but this news opens the door for a new waiver wire priority for fantasy football managers this week.

Tre Harris: A Priority Week 5 Waiver Wire Target

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tre' Harris (9) carries the ball while defended by Buffalo Bills cornerback Davison Igbinosun (21) in the second half at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tre Harris is stepping into a featured role in Los Angeles and demands top priority on the Week 5 waiver wire. Over the last two weeks, Harris has taken command of the Chargers' passing attack, pacing all wide receivers on the team with 5 high-value targets, 136 receiving yards, an 18.8% target share, and an efficient 2.13 Yards Per Route Run (YPRR).

Harris has now put together three consecutive games with over 50 receiving yards, culminating in a 3-catch, 60-yard performance in Week 4. With McConkey sidelined or heavily limited, Harris' efficiency metrics signal a major breakout opportunity as the immediate focal point for Justin Herbert.

Harris should be prioritized as a top waiver pickup across all league formats for Week 5, while the ripple effects of McConkey potentially being out against the Broncos have other fantasy implications for the Chargers offense.

The Fantasy Football Ripple Effects Across the Chargers Offense

Oct 4, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) runs off the field after the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

The loss of McConkey would take away Justin Herbert’s most trusted short-to-intermediate target and safety valve. While Harris offers upside, a shifting receiving corps against a tough Broncos secondary caps Herbert’s floor, making him a mid-range QB2 option for Week 5.

WR Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers

If McConkey sits, Johnston should see a slight uptick in snaps and targets (though his efficiency continues to lag behind Harris). While Johnston remains involved, Harris has shown superior fantasy value, and the volatile Johnston can safely be left on benches (and waiver wires in shallow leagues).

TE Oronde Gadsden II, Los Angeles Chargers

With McConkey sidelined, expect tight end Oronde Gadsden II to see extra work in the slot and middle-of-the-field soft zones. While still a risky play, he would become a viable TE2 streamer for managers needing help at the position.

RB Omarion Hampton, RB Keaton Mitchell, and RB Kimani Vidal, Los Angeles Chargers

Without McConkey stretching intermediate zones, the Broncos defenses will be able to stack the box, and create tougher sledding for the run game. What was already a crowded situation is now operating as a full-blown three-way committee between Keaton Mitchell, Omarion Hampton, and Kimani Vidal. While Mitchell led the group in Week 4 with 15 touches on 37% of snaps compared to Hampton's 11 touches on 35% of snaps, Vidal's consistent involvement caps the standalone ceiling for all three backs in an offense forced to rely more on quick passing. There's a valid debate to be had on Hampton versus Mitchell, at this point, but all three players are risky starts as long as the committee is in full swing.

Final Verdict

If Tre Harris is available on your waiver wire, grab him immediately. His elite efficiency metrics over the past two weeks point toward a WR2/Flex ceiling if McConkey sits against the Broncos (and potentially beyond).