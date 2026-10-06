Week 5 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: We Continue To Await News On Ja'Marr Chase And Justin Jefferson

We have reached Week 5, and it is once again time to set our lineups. That starts our new rankings for the upcoming week. Here, we are going to focus on the heart of your rosters: the wide receivers.

Wide receivers most likely make up the majority of your roster, so this is an important position to get right. We put in the time and research to make sure you can nail the position this week when you set your lineups.

WR Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Despite currently being in the NFL's concussion protocol, Chase still comes in as the WR2 this week. Of course, that will change if he fails to clear the protocol, but as of now, we are not going to assume he won't play. Just keep in mind that there is a decent chance that he is not cleared to play this week.

His teammate Tee Higgins is also in danger of missing Week 5 due to an adductor injury. Depending on who plays in this group, it could vastly change the rankings. If one plays and one doesn't, the other will shoot up the rankings. For now, we just have to monitor the situation.

WR Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams

We have Adams eight spots below ECR (expert consensus rankings) this week, as Puka Nacua returns to full health. Adams still comes in as a WR2, but we expect him to revert back to a similar role as he had last year. If he doesn't catch a touchdown, he doesn't get the volume to help carry him to a strong game.

With Nacua healthy, we view Adams as more of a strong flex option with upside, rather than the fantasy star he was while Nacua was injured. He will be a volatile option from week to week.

WR Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings

We have Jefferson ranked as a WR1, but he is dealing with an ankle injury, which could hold him out this week. Because of that, we have Addison ranked as a top-20 wide receiver. This is a situation that we will have to monitor throughout the week.

We like the matchup against the New Orleans Saints, and Addison will thrive if Jefferson is out. Even if Jefferson does play, Addison should still be a solid option in Week 5.

WR DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers

We have Metcalf ranked 16 spots below ECR. Metcalf being ranked as the WR19 is complete nonsense, which is why we ranked him as the WR35. He did have a 100-yard game in Week 4 and has a great matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, but we have seen this time and time again. Metcalf rarely fails to disappoint in this situation. On no planet should he be ranked as the WR19.

Wide Receiver Rankings: Week 5

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