Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season provided immediate clarity on offensive shifts, target distributions, and unpredictable usage patterns across the league. While unexpected box-score spikes send fantasy football managers rushing to the waiver wire, sudden usage drops can cause premature panic. Dissecting snap counts, route participation, and game script each week will help us determine whether five key Week 1 statistical anomalies represent sustainable long-term trends or classic early-season illusions.

Let's look at three surprising volume risers and two underperforming stars to see where the real fantasy value lies heading into Week 2.

Sep 13, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) runs with the ball while defended by Chicago Bears defensive back Tyrique Stevenson (29) in the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers

Week 1 Line: 8 catches, 9 targets, 138 receiving yards, 2 TDs

8 catches, 9 targets, 138 receiving yards, 2 TDs Usage Profile: 40 routes run (71% route participation), 24.3% target share

Jalen Coker carried over late-season momentum by exploding as Carolina's top perimeter downfield target. Coker led the Panthers in receptions, targets, and receiving yards while commanding deep shots. Unlike short-term scheme beneficiaries, Coker's heavy route participation and direct chemistry with Bryce Young lock him in as a high-volume WR3 with legitimate weekly WR2 upside.

Verdict: Real Deal

WR Kendrick Bourne, Arizona Cardinals

Week 1 Line: 8 catches, 8 targets, 75 receiving yards

8 catches, 8 targets, 75 receiving yards Usage Profile: 82% route participation, 8 ADOT

Kendrick Bourne operated as the primary short-area safety valve for Arizona in Week 1, pacing the team with 8 targets. While Marvin Harrison Jr. drew secondary coverage deep, Bourne commanded intermediate work with an elite 82% route participation rate. His role mirrors a high-floor slot receiver with consistent PPR target volume. While his touchdown upside remains capped, his projection moving forward holds up as a dependable WR3/Flex option in PPR formats.

Verdict: Wait-and-see (he's probably Fool's Gold, but could surprise)

Sep 11, 2026; Melbourne, AUS; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams

Week 1 Line: 3 catches, 6 targets, 26 receiving yards

3 catches, 6 targets, 26 receiving yards Usage Profile: 6 targets, low route participation in heavy multi-TE packages

Davante Adams' quiet Rams debut left fantasy managers uneasy, but the low production stems from structural game flow rather than skill decline. Los Angeles leaned heavily into multi-tight end personnel packages against San Francisco, limiting total wide receiver route volume. Puka Nacua paced the team with 9 targets, but Adams still commanded a 35% target-per-route-run rate when out on the field. Expect route participation to normalize in positive passing scripts, making Adams a strong buy-low candidate.

Panic Meter: Medium (Hold/Buy Low)

WR Kalif Raymond, Chicago Bears

Week 1 Line: 8 catches, 9 targets, 84 receiving yards

8 catches, 9 targets, 84 receiving yards Usage Profile: 57.5% route participation (23 routes on 40 dropbacks)

Kalif Raymond pacing Chicago with 9 targets during their 59-37 victory over Carolina was one of Week 1's biggest surprises. However, underlying metrics reveal underlying fragility. Raymond ran a route on just 23 of Caleb Williams' 40 dropbacks, relying heavily on blowout game-script variance and run-after-catch yards rather than consistent field presence. As rookie Luther Burden III commands more snaps, Raymond’s target share will regress, making him a sell-high or leave-on-waivers candidate.

Verdict: Fool's Gold

WR George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys

Week 1 Line: 3 catches, 6 targets, 28 receiving yards

3 catches, 6 targets, 28 receiving yards Usage Profile: 6 targets, 52 total team offensive plays

George Pickens managed just 3 catches in his Dallas debut, but context is crucial. Dallas ran only 52 total offensive plays in a low-possession contest, artificially compressing overall target volume across the roster. Pickens still finished second on the team in targets behind CeeDee Lamb (8). As Dallas plays in more higher-tempo games with elevated snap counts, Pickens' target ceiling will rebound into comfortable WR2 territory.

Panic Meter: Low (Stay the course)