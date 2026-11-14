Fantasy Football Week 10 Bold Predictions: Massive Days Expected for Emmett Johnson, Zay Flowers

It is that time of the week when I decide to get nutty with analysis. I always advertise that the NFL is a very unpredictable league. Every Sunday, things happen that are considered very unlikely but definitely possible. My bold predictions feature four optimistic takes on what could happen in Week 10, to many's surprise.

Emmett Johnson is Top-5 in Total Yards by a Running Back

The Chiefs are playing Week 10 without their starting running back and reigning Super Bowl MVP, Kenneth Walker. Johnson will take the reins with a very high expected workload.

The Chiefs have one other running back on their current roster who has carried the ball this season: Jaydn Ott. Specifically, Ott has three rushing attempts this season, all in Week 9. But he isn't expected to threaten Johnson, especially since Ott is nursing a hamstring injury.

Johnson might not be the player Walker is, but he looks good. In fact, Johnson ranks 2nd among running backs in PFF Receiving Grade and 20th in Rushing Grade.

Christian McCaffrey, Kaelon Black Combine for 3+ Touchdowns

ESPN's FPI rating system ranks the 49ers as the NFL's best. They rank 5.5 points above the average NFL offense. That suggests they would score nearly 30 points in a neutral game, and against a good opponent, their ceiling is sky-high.

In Week 10, the 49ers compete against the Dallas Cowboys. Their defense ranks as follows:

4th-easiest in Rushing Yards Allowed per Game

4th-easiest in Rushing Touchdowns Allowed per Game

5th-easiest in Receiving Touchdowns Allowed per Game to Running Backs

The Cowboys are not scary. Expect McCaffrey and Black to have their way, so it might be more 'likely' than 'possible' that they both find the end zone.

Zay Flowers Leads the NFL in Week 10 Receiving Yards

Jacoby Brissett might have early woes, but one thing is probable: He will sling the rock. Since Brissett took over for the Cardinals in 2025, he has averaged 40 passing attempts and 280 yards per game. If Brissett can bring that style of play to the Ravens, then Flowers is primed for some big games.

For further context, Flowers has at least 118 receiving yards in three of the seven games he's played this season. That includes Week 1, when Flowers played roughly one quarter of the game (yes, you read that right).

The Ravens compete against the Chargers this weekend, who rank 5th-easiest in Yards per Target Allowed to wide receivers.

Eli Raridon Outdoes Hunter Henry

Both Raridon and Henry have speculator matchups this weekend. The Lions are the worst in the NFL in every major defense metric against tight ends. But I favor Raridon for several reasons.

For one, Raridon has at least 52 yards in three of his last five games. He also has more red zone targets than Henry this season. I expect the 22-year-old tight end to be better than the 31-year-old Henry.

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