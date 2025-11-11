Fantasy Football Week 11 FAAB Report: Alec Pierce, Tez Johnson, Blake Corum, and 9 More Waiver Wire Adds
Welcome to the Week 11 FAAB Report!
With the NFL trade deadline (and most bye weeks) behind us, it’s time to buckle down for the final push before the fantasy football playoffs start. There honestly isn’t much out there on the waiver wire this week, but there are a few players who can add some value to our fantasy rosters.
As always, let’s take a look at three players at each position who should be on your waiver wire priority list for Week 11 (and beyond).
(Note: just so we don’t waste anyone’s time recommending players who are rostered in your league, I’m going to use 35% rostered on ESPN as the cut-off point for this article)
Quarterback
QB Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals
FAAB recommendation: 10 percent of budget
With Kyler Murray out for at least the next three weeks (and likely the rest of the season), Jacoby Brissett will get to run the show in Arizona. While I don’t really believe in him, it’s hard to ignore the fact that he’s topped 19 fantasy points in all four of his starts this season. I wouldn’t break the bank here, but you could do a lot worse than Brissett right now.
QB Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers
FAAB recommendation: 8 percent of budget
Aaron Rodgers is just QB17 on the year and is coming off his worst fantasy performance of the season. However, he has a fantastic matchup in Week 12 as the Steelers face a Bengals team that is statistically the best fantasy matchup for an opposing quarterback. Rodgers isn’t a season-long answer at quarterback, but he’s a great Week 12 streaming option.
QB Marcus Mariota
FAAB recommendation: 5 percent of budget
With Jayden Daniels likely out for the season with a dislocated elbow, Marcus Mariota should get a shot to steer the ship for the Commanders. While he doesn’t have massive upside, Mariota has a solid floor due to his rushing ability. Even in a 44-22 loss, Mariota was able to put up 18-plus fantasy points.
Running Back
RB Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams
FAAB recommendation: 10-15 percent of budget
Blake Corum hasn’t done much to belong on this list yet as he still hasn’t put up more than 60 rushing yards in a game all season. However, he’s inching into a backfield timeshare with Kyren Williams as he’s seen double-digit carries for three straight weeks. I wouldn’t go nuts adding Corum, but he’s trending upward and belongs on fantasy rosters in most leagues.
RB Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons
FAAB recommendation: 8-10 percent of budget
Tyler Allgeier falls in a similar bucket to Corum as he’s more of a backup/handcuff, but as I said in the intro: there’s not a lot out there this week. Coming off a two-touchdown game, Allgeier is worth a look this week. Just realize he’s probably not going to see double-digit carries most weeks – and doesn’t offer anything in the passing game.
RB Sean Tucker, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FAAB recommendation: 5-7 percent of budget
Sean Tucker is a popular waiver wire add with Bucky Irving already doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Bills. I’m not sure I want to go buck-wild spending here as it’s likely a short-term add (and Rachaad White still exists and out-touched Tucker against the Patriots), but the Bills are one of the worst run defenses in the league so I see the appeal. Just tread lightly.
Wide Receiver
WR Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts
FAAB recommendation: 50 percent of budget
I’m going to break the 35-percent rostered rule here (Alec Pierce is at 36.5 percent on ESPN). Pierce has now put up double-digit fantasy points in three of his last four games while seeing 20 total targets over his last two games (and also just scored his first touchdown of the season). With the Colts heading into their bye week, you might be able to snag Pierce if he’s still available.
WR Tez Johnson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FAAB recommendation: 20-25 percent of budget
It’s hard to ignore what Tez Johnson has been doing as of late as he’s now scored four touchdowns over his last four games and has put up double-digit fantasy points in three of those four games. With Mike Evans weeks away from returning and Chris Godwin looking doubtful for this weekend, Johnson is worth a moderate FAAB spend.
WR Jayden Higgins, Houston Texans
FAAB recommendation: 5-10 percent of budget
It’s hard to figure out what to do with Jayden Higgins as the Texans’ usage of him has a bit of a yo-yo effect to it, but he’s coming off his best game of the season so he’s worth keeping on our radar. With two games in his past three with seven-plus targets, the 2025 second-round pick is worth spending a few bucks on this week.
Tight End
TE Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans
FAAB recommendation: 15-20 percent of budget
Like Theo Johnson, Dalton Schultz just keeps hanging around this list every week. He’ll never be a week-winner, but he’s scored double-digit fantasy points in four of his last five games. And with the Texans struggling to figure out who else they can throw the ball to besides Nico Collins, Schultz has now seen 19 targets over his last two games.
TE Theo Johnson, New York Giants
FAAB recommendation: 10-15 percent of budget
Theo Johnson has been a mainstay on this list all season, but he’s still available in most leagues. He’s put up double-digit fantasy points in five of his last seven games, and is coming off his highest yardage output of the season. With the Giants lacking for pass catchers, Johnson should continue to see an uptick in usage as he’s seen seven targets per game over his last two.
TE Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints
FAAB recommendation: 5-10 percent of budget
Juwan Johnson is pushing the 35-percent rostered rule at 35.2 percent, but shhhhh, don’t tell anyone. While Johnson isn’t seeing a ton of volume, he’s scored double-digit fantasy points in his last four games and has scored in his last two. With Rashid Shaheed traded to Seattle, Johnson should continue to be a big part of the Saints’ (admittedly mediocre) offense. The only downside for Johnson right now is that he’s entering a bye week, so he’s more of a longer-term add.