The Sunday slate of NFL games is spread out during this Thanksgiving hangover. The day will feature ten games, with one more on Monday night. But that will not stop me from mining. I want diamonds in the rough, and the three findings below are Week 12's 'bold predictions.'

Jayden Daniels is Sunday's Top Quarterback

Daniels has a great matchup ahead. The Arizona Cardinals allow the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks (standard scoring). Daniels is averaging about 266 passing yards per game over his last five games. He has thrown only one interception in eight games this season.

The main reason I love Daniels this week is his rushing. He is projected to run for more yards than any other quarterback this week. He averages about 42 rushing yards per game and is one of the NFL's best scrambling quarterbacks.

Chris Rodriguez Jr. is a Top-5 Running Back

With Bhayshul Tuten ruled inactive, Rodriguez will take charge. A former Kentucky Wildcat, Rodriguez has a long-standing relationship with Liam Coen, who made sure to sign his former student this offseason.

Neither Ameer Abdullah nor LeQuint Allen is expected to be a major threat. Rather, they will be third-down options, while Rodriguez could easily rip off 20+ rushing attempts. He ranks 13th in PFF Rushing Grade, and the Titans will likely keep this matchup easy.

By all accounts, the Titans are a mediocre run-stop. But that also applies to the whole season, and just a few weeks ago, they traded the NFL's premier run-stopper, Jeffrey Simmons. The Jaguars should ultimately lead the majority of this football game, and that ought to increase Rodriguez's rushing volume.

Josh Cameron is a Top-25 Wide Receiver

The Jaguars and Trevor Lawrence have a thing for Cameron. He is set to act as their WR3 with Parker Washington out. Over his last three games, Cameron has a 32% route rate, but a 32.4% targets-per-route run rate, the best on the team. In other words, he draws a target on 32.4% of his routes run.

Cameron's route rate could double this week. It's not like the team has recently leaned on Brian Thomas Jr. I think it'll become the Jakobi Meyers show, given his often 90-95% route rate, but this offense is good enough to support multiple pass-catchers. Cameron is certainly a sleeper pick in the coming weeks.

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