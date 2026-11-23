Fantasy Football Week 12 Stock Watch: Is Jonah Coleman an RB1, Plus David Montgomery, Travis Kelce & 2 More Risers

With the fantasy football regular season entering its home stretch, Week 11 delivered potential backfield shakeups, vintage superstar performances, and high-stakes playoff positioning. Whether you're working the waiver wire or fine-tuning your roster for a postseason push, separating sustainable volume from one-week outliers is everything.

Here are five major risers from Week 11 and what fantasy football managers should do with them heading into Week 12.

Week 11 Fantasy Football Risers

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman (20) runs for a seven-yard touchdown against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) during the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RB Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos

Rookie fourth-rounder Jonah Coleman erupted in Week 11 against Las Vegas, turning 24 carries into 111 rushing yards and three touchdowns while adding four receptions for 18 yards. With RJ Harvey on injured reserve and J.K. Dobbins taking a clear backseat, Coleman became the first Broncos rookie since Clinton Portis in 2002 to top 100 rushing yards and three scores in a single game.

The Verdict: Locked-in RB1. Coleman is now operating as Sean Payton’s undisputed bell cow. Dominant between the tackles and trusted in the passing game, Coleman should be fired up as a weekly RB1, starting with Friday's Week 12 clash in Pittsburgh.

RB Emmett Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs

Filling in once again for an injured Kenneth Walker III, fifth-round rookie Emmett Johnson torched Arizona for 23 carries, 105 rushing yards, and a touchdown, tacking on four catches for 38 yards. That gives Johnson 314 scrimmage yards and three total touchdowns over the past two weeks.

The Verdict: Standalone FLEX with league-winning upside. Even when Walker returns, Johnson has been far too dynamic to disappear from Kansas City’s game plan, carving out a weekly FLEX floor in PPR formats. More immediately, if Walker sits out Thursday night’s Thanksgiving showdown against Buffalo, Johnson is a locked-in, slate-breaking RB1.

RB David Montgomery, Houston Texans

With Woody Marks sidelined by a concussion, David Montgomery handled a massive workload in Houston's 26-3 rout of Indianapolis, churning out 26 carries for 107 rushing yards alongside three catches for 17 yards. It marked Montgomery’s first 100-yard rushing outing as a Texan.

The Verdict: Matchup-dependent FLEX. While 29 touches look enticing on paper, Montgomery lacked explosive plays (his longest run went for 15 yards) and benefited heavily from a blowout game script against a reeling Colts squad. With Marks expected back for Week 12 against Baltimore, Montgomery settles back into touchdown-dependent FLEX territory.

TE Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

37-year-old Travis Kelce hauled in six of seven targets for 74 yards and two touchdowns against the Cardinals, snapping a three-year multi-touchdown drought and passing Rob Gronkowski for third on the all-time tight end touchdown list.

The Verdict: Fringe top-five tight end. Kelce won’t post multi-score box scores every week, and his yardage totals have been modest this season. However, Kansas City’s passing attack is peaking at the right time, and Kelce remains Patrick Mahomes’ premier red-zone safety valve. In a volatile tight end landscape, his target share and touchdown equity keep him firmly in the top-five mix.

QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Following his five-touchdown eruption in Week 10, Patrick Mahomes carved up Arizona in Week 11, completing 27 of 39 passes for 324 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions before resting in the fourth quarter.

The Verdict: Top-five QB rest of the way. With eight passing touchdowns and 672 yards over his last two outings, Mahomes is operating at an MVP-caliber level. Bolstered by a surging run game and revitalized weaponry, he is an elite, set-and-forget top-five quarterback ahead of a Thanksgiving shootout in Buffalo.