Fantasy Football Week 15 Start 'Em And Sit' Em: Justin Jefferson Vs. Stefon Diggs

Welcome to a new wide receiver Start ‘Em and Sit’ Em decision for Week 15!

In this article, we’ll be taking a look at whether fantasy football owners should be starting Justin Jefferson against the Dallas Cowboys or Stefon Diggs against the Buffalo Bills. Both players are ranked as top-20 wide receivers this week, so this isn’t an easy decision to make.

Shawn Childs has a great Week 15 wide receiver projections article that dives into the numbers behind this decision (and others!), but let’s go through the decision and see if we can come up with our own thoughts on Justin Jefferson vs. Stefon Diggs this week.

WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Nov 9, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

It's been a tough season for Justin Jefferson as he is currently WR13 on the season. It hasn't been his fault completely as he's dealt with subpar quarterback play, but Jefferson's to-date performance leads him to be ranked as our WR15 this week. Through 13 games, Jefferson has caught 64 balls for 810 yards and two touchdowns on 109 targets.

Whether he's had J.J. McCarthy, Carson Wentz, or Max Brohm under center, it's been a tough season for Jefferson as he's had just two games with more than 100 receiving yards and has found the end zone just twice all season. His targets have also dropped off precipitously, and he's coming off a season-low four-target game with McCarthy back at quarterback last week.

The one thing Jefferson has going for him this week is that the Cowboys are the best possible matchup he could have. The Cowboys have allowed the most points per game to opposing wide receivers this season, so Jefferson is set up for success in Week 15.

WR Stefon Diggs, New England Patriots

Ranked as our WR16 this week, Stefon Diggs is currently WR18 on the season. Diggs has enjoyed a bounce-back year after an ACL injury cut his 2024 season short, and he's caught 64 balls for 705 yards and three touchdowns on 79 targets.

Diggs has only been on the field for 66 percent of the Patriots' offensive snaps this year, but he's made the most of his opportunities as MVP-candidate Drake Maye's top target. Diggs hasn't been all that productive over the Patriots last two games with just five total catches for 46 total yards, but he had a nine-catch game for 105 yards before those two games.

While the Bills are one of the better pass defenses in the league, Diggs has some extra motivation against his former team. That doesn't always translate to production, but it's worth noting that Diggs put up 10 catches for 146 yards when the Patriots played the Bills in Week 5.

The Verdict

I would have laughed at this comparison three months ago, but a lot has changed since then. While I'm very tempted to defer to Jefferson based on his pedigree and matchup, I'm having a tough time doing so because of the quarterback situation for each player.

It may sound crazy, but I’m locking in Stefon Diggs over Justin Jefferson for Week 15. Good luck in your fantasy football playoffs!