Fantasy Football Week 16 Start 'Em And Sit' Em: Bo Nix Vs. Jaxson Dart

In this article, we’ll be taking a look at whether fantasy football owners should be starting Bo Nix against the Jacksonville Jaguars or Jaxson Dart against the Minnesota Vikings. Both players are coming of strong Week 15 performances, so we have a tough decision in front of us.

Shawn Childs has a great Week 16 quarterback projections article that dives into the numbers behind this decision (and others!), but let’s go through the decision and see if we can come up with our own thoughts on Bo Nix vs. Jaxson Dart this week.

QB Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws downfield during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High.

Ranked as our QB8 this week, Bo Nix is currently QB8 on the year with 3,259 passing yards, 23 passing touchdowns, 254 rushing yards, and four rushing touchdowns. Nix is coming off his best game of the season, so his arrow is pointing up as we enter Week 16.

Nix has been relatively boom-or-bust all season, and hadn't thrown for more than one touchdown in a game since Week 9, but his performance against the Packers last week is promising for this week's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Nix has what looks to be a plus matchup this week as the Jaguars have allowed the 10th-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. However, the Jaguars have only allowed one quarterback to throw for more than 200 yards in their last five games, so they're not as great a matchup as they may appear

QB Jaxson Dart, New York Giants

Dec 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium.

Jaxson Dart is currently QB16 on the season and also comes in ranked as our QB16 this week. Dart has had a top-15 season for all intents and purposes as he didn't start for the first three weeks, and currently has 1,802 passing yards, 13 passing touchdowns, 400 rushing yards, and seven rushing touchdowns.

Dart hasn't passed for 300 yards in a game all season, but he's coming off his second-highest yardage total of the season in last week's win over the Commanders. Dart's Week 15 performance was also his fourth game with more than 20 fantasy points, so he's set up nicely for this weekend against Minnesota.

The Vikings have allowed the third-least fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season, so Dart has his work cut out for him. Minnesota has held opposing quarterbacks to under 200 passing yards in five of their last six games -- with Dak Prescott being the exception last weekend. While Dart isn't quite Dak Prescott, there's at least a hope that he can duplicate Prescott's ev

The Verdict

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) runs in the pocket during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High.

While Jaxson Dart is a solid player, Bo Nix is the easy winner in this Start 'Em and Sit 'Em matchup. He's been having a better season and has a better matchup, so we're not going to waste any time locking in the Broncos' starter.

I’m going with Bo Nix over Jaxson Dart for Week 16. Good luck in your fantasy playoff matchups!