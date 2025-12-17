Fantasy Football Week 16 Start 'Em And Sit' Em: Javonte Williams Vs. Kyren Williams 

Welcome to a new running back Start ‘Em and Sit’ Em decision for Week 16!

In this article, we’ll be taking a look at whether fantasy football owners should be starting Javonte Williams against the Los Angeles Chargers or Kyren Williams against the Seattle Seahawks. Both players are ranked as top-20 fantasy backs this week, so we have our work cut out for us with this decision.

We have all sorts of great Week 16 rankings resources that dive into the numbers behind this decision (and others!), but let’s go through the decision and see if we can come up with our own thoughts on Javonte Williams vs. Kyren Williams this week.

RB Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys

Dec 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams (33) runs against Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jonathan Greenard (58) and linebacker Eric Wilson (55) during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Ranked as our RB12 for Week 16, Javonte Williams is currently RB8 on the season. Williams has had a surprising season with 1,113 rushing yards and 12 total touchdowns through 15 weeks. Both of those totals are career highs for Williams, and he still has three weeks to add to those numbers.

While Williams hasn't had a 100-yard game since Week 7, he's been producing consistently and has back-to-back games with a touchdown entering this week. He's also seen consistent usage all season and hasn't had less than 15 touches since Week 8.

Williams has a neutral matchup this week as he'll take on a Chargers team that is in the middle-of-the-road in terms of fantasy points per game allowed to opposing running backs. They've held Ashton Jeanty and Kareem Hunt in check in two of their last three games, but were also gashed for 122 yards by Saquon Barkley two weeks ago.

RB Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) runs for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Kyren Williams comes in as our RB16 this week and is RB9 on the year. Williams has had a solid season with 1,030 rushing yards and 13 total touchdowns on the year.

While Kyren Williams has extremely similar statistics to Javonte Williams, his usage has decreased over the past few weeks, and he hasn't carried the ball more than 15 times since Week 9. He's been increasingly ceding carries to Blake Corum over the last few weeks, and some of that has occurred during the Rams' blowout wins, those are real numbers we can't ignore in our decision-making process.

Williams will have a tough on-paper matchup this week as he'll face a Seattle Seahawks defense that has allowed the seventh-least fantasy points per game to opposing running backs this year. That said, it's worth noting that Williams rushed for 92 yards and a touchdown when the two teams played back in Week 11.

The Verdict

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) celebrates after running for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

I don't feel great about this one as Blake Corum could rain on my parade (and I'm also leaning into a tougher matchup), but I think Kyren Williams has a bit more upside this week. While Javonte Williams should give us a high floor, Kyren has shown he can produce against the Rams and has a bit more touchdown upside as we aim high for the fantasy football playoffs.

I’m locking in Kyren Williams over Javonte Williams for Week 16. Good luck in your fantasy playoffs!