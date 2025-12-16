Fantasy Football Week 16 Waiver Wire Debate: Blake Corum vs Jacory Croskey-Merritt

There are many hot names on the Week 16 Waiver Wire. When we take our brains to the Running Back position, we find two interesting backups with upside worth discussing. These names are Blake Corum and Jacory Croskey-Merritt. No backfield has to play exclusive to one player, and neither of these teams do that. So, can we plug and play either of these young players?

The Case for Blake Corum

Corum’s last 3 weeks



280 rushing | 9.33ypc | 4 TDs



The little big man has arrived 🏎️💨 pic.twitter.com/qb1yJmiHOD — BongoBlue 〽️ (@Blue2Bongo) December 16, 2025

The Rams had been vocal that they will be splitting the work of Kyren Williams and Corum down the stretch. This is in an effort to keep their bodies, mainly Williams', fresh for the postseason. This has come to reality as they Williams is out-carrying Corum just 28-to-23 over the last two games. That fact makes Corum that much more valuable on the best offense in football.

The Rams are running the ball about (27) times per Game. Corum is to be expected to have 35-45% of Team Rushing Attempts, so you do the math and you pull Corum to have 10-15 Attempts per Game, with near 20 Attempt upside in any game that may become a route.

Over the past two games, Corum also has matched Williams in Red Zone Attempts with (5) in total, or (2.5) per Game. Corum has (5) Touchdowns on the season, and would likely be a 40-50% chance to score every week until the playoffs begin.

In Week 16, the Rams will face the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. The Seahawks are 22nd in Rushing Yards Allowed, although they are 4th versus Running Backs. Their strength lies with having allowed just (4) Rushing Touchdowns on the year. If anyone can overcome it, it will be Corum and the Rams.

The Case for Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Jacory Croskey-Merritt has been nominated for Rookie of the Week



The last 2 times (Week 1 & Week 5) he was nominated he also won the award



Jacory Croskey-Merritt stats vs Giants



- 18 Carries

- 96 YDs

- 1 TDs



Vote for Bill ➡️ https://t.co/5aFpYpfMsK pic.twitter.com/r73L0AQVCQ — 𝒆𝒍𝒊… (@CMNDERS) December 16, 2025

Croskey-Merritt broke out in Week 15 for 18 Attempts and 96 Yards, plus 1 Touchdown. However, this came as being the RB1 in Chris Rodriguez Jr.'s absence. As Rodriguez Jr. is due back for Week 16, the value of Croskey-Merritt becomes a lot more questionable.

The Commanders have not come out and praised Croskey-Merritt in aim to give him more work. They saw him a bunch all year long and decided to make Rodriguez Jr. the RB1 in recent weeks. This has gone well and so there is little reason to expect Croskey-Merritt to become RB1.

Croskey-Merritt is working to about a 30% workload in this backfield. On the upside, he may achieve 40%, but 30% seems about right. The Commanders are rushing for about 110-120 Yards per Game among their Running Backs. Croskey-Merritt will be a player with 25-40 Yards per Game and a Touchdown probability under 20%.

Waiver Wire Debate: Blake Corum vs Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Croskey-Merritt may be a decent handcuff, but as it is Week 16, time is running out. I would not be hell-bent on gaining a handcuff right now, I would be worried about chasing immediate upside. Corum has that upside that Croskey-Merritt does not have.

Volume is king, as I love to say. Corum does not have high-volume, but 40-50% of work in valuable when operating on the best offense in the NFL. He has respectable work and respectable touchdown upside. Corum is a must-add.

Pickup Blake Corum for lucrative volume down the stretch of the season.

