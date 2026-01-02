Fantasy Football Week 18 Start 'Em And Sit' Em: Emeka Egbuka Vs. Jalen Coker

Welcome to a new wide receiver Start ‘Em and Sit’ Em decision for Week 18!

In this article, we’ll be taking a look at whether fantasy football owners should be starting Emeka Egbuka against the Carolina Panthers or Jalen Coker against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With the winner of this game likely to win the NFC East (depending on what the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints do), there is a lot on the line for both teams.

Shawn Childs has a great Week 18 wide receiver projections article that dives into the numbers behind this decision (and others!), but let’s go through the decision and see if we can come up with our own thoughts on Emeka Egbuka vs. Jalen Coker this week.

WR Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dec 11, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) looks on against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

After an electrifying start to his rookie season, Emeka Egbuka has fallen off as of late. He's still WR14 on the season, but hasn't had more than four receptions in a game since Week 11 and hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 10. He also hasn't topped more than 64 yards since Week 10 either.

Egbuka has only seen seven total targets over the Buccaneers' last two games as he's fallen behind Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and even Jalen McMillan in Baker Mayfield's pecking order. Egbuka will still see some targets this week, but his target total will likely be closer to three or four than it will be to seven or eight.

Egbuka will draw a tough Panthers secondary this week that has allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this year. It's also the same secondary that held Egbuka to one catch for 40 yards on two targets just two weeks ago.

WR Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers

Dec 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) scores a touchdown in the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Coming in at WR86 on the year, Jalen Coker hasn't had a great year after starting the season on injured reserve. He hasn't topped four catches or 74 receiving yards in a game all season and has just two touchdowns on the year.

Coker has, however, scored his two touchdowns within the Panthers' last four games and is operating as the WR2 for Bryce Young behind Tetairoa McMillan, so it's not all doom and gloom. Coker has seen at least four targets in six of his last seven games and should see similar usage against the Buccaneers this weekend.

The Buccaneers are in the middle of the pack in terms of fantasy points allowed to opposing wide receivers, so Coker's matchup is relatively neutral this week. It's only a one-game sample size, but it's worth noting that Tampa Bay allowed Kyle Pitts to go nuclear against them out of the slot a few weeks ago.

The Verdict

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) makes a catch as Los Angeles Rams cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (1) defends during the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

There's a very good chance that both players finish with something like three catches for 46 receiving yards this week, so we're very likely fighting windmills here. However, Coker has much less competition for targets, so he has a cleaner pathway to fantasy production this weekend.

I’m locking in Jalen Coker over Emeka Egbuka for Week 18.