Week 18 Fantasy Football Impact: Zach Charbonnet and Four More Players with Increased Late-Season Roles

It's been a long, long NFL season, and we're not dealing with the same fantasy football landscape we were back in August and September.

While there are still plenty of players who have stayed in the roles we expected of them, there have also been some players who have seen elevated roles as of late.

We're about to enter what is almost always an unpredictable week, as teams rest players and ease in previously injured players. There's a guaranteed element of unpredictability we're going to see in Week 18, but we can also get ahead of the things by catching up to some of the recent increased roles across the league. Let's dig into the five players with increased roles, and get ahead of the Week 18 fantasy football curve.

RB Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks

Dec 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Kenneth Walker started the season as the Seattle Seahawks' RB1, but he has fallen into a timeshare with Zach Charbonnet. While Walker is still the 1A to Charbonnet's 1B, Charbonnet saw 18 carries last week and rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns. The Seahawks still have the No. 1 seed in the NFC to play for, so they'll likely go with the hot hand -- and that has been Charbonnet as of late.

RB Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) runs past Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Warren Brinson (91) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, December 7, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the Bears still playing for playoff seeding, it's unclear how much they'll play their starters against the Detroit Lions this weekend. However, there's a good chance they'll try to give banged-up D'Andre Swift a week off, which would mean Kyle Monangai would step into the RB1 role for the Chicago Bears. Even if Swift plays, Monangai is averaging 12 touches per game over his last three, so there will be opportunities for him in Week 18.

WR Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) makes a catch against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Despite the presence of Brian Thomas Jr. and Jakobi Meyers, Parker Washington has arguably been the best wide receiver on the Jacksonville Jaguars' roster over the past month. Washington has now put together back-to-back 100-plus yard receiving games and has seen 10 targets in each of those games. Washington is poised for a big Week 18.

WR Chimere Dike, Tennessee Titans

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Chimere Dike (17) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

It's been a tough fantasy football season for anyone on the Tennessee Titans' roster, but Chimere Dike has been a bright spot as of late. The team's lone Pro Bowl representative (for special teams), Dike has scored a touchdown in three of his last six games, and has seen at least five targets in five of those games. While the Titans aren't a high-powered offense, Dike should still see some opportunities this week.

TE Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a catch in the second half against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With Brock Bowers shut down for the season, Michael Mayer has inherited a bigger role in the Las Vegas Raiders' offense. Mayer saw 10 targets against the Giants with Bowers out last week and caught nine balls for 89 yards. The Raiders don't have much else on offense, so it wouldn't be a shock for Mayer to see double-digit targets again this week.