Fantasy Football Week 3 MVPs Featuring Caleb Williams, Tre Tucker And 8 Others
NFL Week 3 came to be very up and down. We had low-scoring games like the Packers-Browns (10-13) and the Texans-Jaguars (10-17). We had high-scoring games like the Raiders-Commanders (24-41) and the Rams-Eagles (26-33). We also had multiple blowouts, such as the Falcons-Panthers (0-30), Bengals-Vikings (10-48), and the Saints-Seahawks (13-44). As per usual, these games put on a vast display of breakout fantasy football performances. These are the players that may how won, or lost you Week 3 (Day Slate).
All provided scores are based on common PPR-scoring.
Quarterbacks
Caleb Williams - 29.12 Pts
Just as projected, I was happy to see the Bears offense breakout at home today. They defeated the Cowboys by a comfortable score of 31-14. Caleb Williams very likely also had his best game to date. His statline was: 19-28 298 Yards 4 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 Times Sacks. His Rating was 142.6. Ben Johnson is cooking...
Jalen Hurts - 29.04 Pts
The Eagles showed some resilience today that will go a long way. The team has been dominant for quite some time. Adversity is best served to teams that are already good. They get a taste of their own medicine. Anyway, Hurts lead this team in a thrilling comeback win. His statline was: 21-32 226 Yards 3 Touchdowns (although 4 sacks), 9 Rushes 40 Yards and 1 Rushing Touchdown.
Running Backs
Jonathan Taylor - 32.8 Pts
The Colts keep powering through their opponents with pure aggression and execution. Taylor is becoming a true Fantasy RB1 threat with back-to-back MVP games. His statline was: 17 Rushes 102 Yards 3 Touchdowns, 3 Catches 16 Yards. This amounted to 6.0 Yards per Carry and his season average sits at 5.6 Yards per Carry. Who will stop the Colts? Perhaps it will be the Rams, next week.
Jordan Mason - 23.6 Pts
Many running backs deserved MVP status today, but I am giving the award to Jordan Mason. He did the most given his workload today. His statline was: 16 Rushes 116 Yards 2 Touchdowns. The Vikings laid Thor's Hammer on the Bengals today as Carson Wentz get a win for his hometown team, 48-10.
Wide Receivers
Tre Tucker - 40.9 Pts
I wish that Tre Tucker did this on Monday Night! It looks that Geno Smith got back to his self that we have expected to see. The Raiders beaten today by a lengthy 17-Point margin, but that did not leave Tre Tucker short of a big fantasy game. His statline was: 8 Catches 145 Yards 3 Touchdowns.
Courtland Sutton - 23.8 Pts
The Broncos have fallen to 1-2, a mark that many did not expect to see. Nonetheless, Sutton continues to mesh very well with Bo Nix. His statline was: 6 Catches 118 Yards 1 Touchdown.
Garrett Wilson - 24.4 Pts
The Jets are in trouble. They are 0-3 and that New York media is going to be ruthless, as always. The one player that never gets any hate is Garrett Wilson. Why? He always shows up no matter who is playing at quarterback. He puts his head down and plays football and you must respect it. Today, his statline was: 10 Catches 84 Yards 1 Touchdown.
Tight End
Hunter Henry - 29 Pts
I was a week too early on Hunter Henry, but there is value in him and that came out today. The Patriots very well could have won this game and that was thanks to Drake Maye and Mr Henry. His statline was: 8 Catches 90 Yards 2 Touchdowns.
Defense/Special Teams
Vikings D/ST - 29 Pts
Scoring always varies a little bit by league when it comes to this position, but in any league, they should have been the leading scorer. The Vikings had: 2 Interceptions, 3 Fumbles Recovered, 2 Defensive Touchdowns, 4 Sacks and less than 200 Yards Allowed. They are among the best defenses in the NFL, and Brian Flores very well may be a head coach again in 2026.
Kicker
Chase McLaughlin - 20 Pts
Talk about a wild game, the Jets-Buccaneers game was one of them. Most people likely turned this game off only to see the Jets block a kick and take it back for a touchdown. Ultimately, Tampa Bay drove down the field and won at the buzzer. McLaughlin, despite having one blocked kick, had a statline of: 5/6 FGs (2/2 50+ Yds), 2/2 XP.