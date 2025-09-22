Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Football Week 3 MVPs Featuring Caleb Williams, Tre Tucker And 8 Others

Caleb Williams, Jonathan Taylor, and Tre Tucker were amongst the best Fantasy Football performers in NFL Week 3. Did you have any of these stars on your team?

Thomas Carelli

Sep 21, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) gestures after throwing a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) gestures after throwing a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images
In this story:

NFL Week 3 came to be very up and down. We had low-scoring games like the Packers-Browns (10-13) and the Texans-Jaguars (10-17). We had high-scoring games like the Raiders-Commanders (24-41) and the Rams-Eagles (26-33). We also had multiple blowouts, such as the Falcons-Panthers (0-30), Bengals-Vikings (10-48), and the Saints-Seahawks (13-44). As per usual, these games put on a vast display of breakout fantasy football performances. These are the players that may how won, or lost you Week 3 (Day Slate).

All provided scores are based on common PPR-scoring.

Quarterbacks

Caleb Williams - 29.12 Pts

Just as projected, I was happy to see the Bears offense breakout at home today. They defeated the Cowboys by a comfortable score of 31-14. Caleb Williams very likely also had his best game to date. His statline was: 19-28 298 Yards 4 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 Times Sacks. His Rating was 142.6. Ben Johnson is cooking...

Jalen Hurts - 29.04 Pts

The Eagles showed some resilience today that will go a long way. The team has been dominant for quite some time. Adversity is best served to teams that are already good. They get a taste of their own medicine. Anyway, Hurts lead this team in a thrilling comeback win. His statline was: 21-32 226 Yards 3 Touchdowns (although 4 sacks), 9 Rushes 40 Yards and 1 Rushing Touchdown.

Running Backs

Jonathan Taylor - 32.8 Pts

The Colts keep powering through their opponents with pure aggression and execution. Taylor is becoming a true Fantasy RB1 threat with back-to-back MVP games. His statline was: 17 Rushes 102 Yards 3 Touchdowns, 3 Catches 16 Yards. This amounted to 6.0 Yards per Carry and his season average sits at 5.6 Yards per Carry. Who will stop the Colts? Perhaps it will be the Rams, next week.

Jordan Mason - 23.6 Pts

Many running backs deserved MVP status today, but I am giving the award to Jordan Mason. He did the most given his workload today. His statline was: 16 Rushes 116 Yards 2 Touchdowns. The Vikings laid Thor's Hammer on the Bengals today as Carson Wentz get a win for his hometown team, 48-10.

Wide Receivers

Tre Tucker - 40.9 Pts

I wish that Tre Tucker did this on Monday Night! It looks that Geno Smith got back to his self that we have expected to see. The Raiders beaten today by a lengthy 17-Point margin, but that did not leave Tre Tucker short of a big fantasy game. His statline was: 8 Catches 145 Yards 3 Touchdowns.

Courtland Sutton - 23.8 Pts

The Broncos have fallen to 1-2, a mark that many did not expect to see. Nonetheless, Sutton continues to mesh very well with Bo Nix. His statline was: 6 Catches 118 Yards 1 Touchdown.

Garrett Wilson - 24.4 Pts

The Jets are in trouble. They are 0-3 and that New York media is going to be ruthless, as always. The one player that never gets any hate is Garrett Wilson. Why? He always shows up no matter who is playing at quarterback. He puts his head down and plays football and you must respect it. Today, his statline was: 10 Catches 84 Yards 1 Touchdown.

Tight End

Hunter Henry - 29 Pts

I was a week too early on Hunter Henry, but there is value in him and that came out today. The Patriots very well could have won this game and that was thanks to Drake Maye and Mr Henry. His statline was: 8 Catches 90 Yards 2 Touchdowns.

Defense/Special Teams

Vikings D/ST - 29 Pts

Scoring always varies a little bit by league when it comes to this position, but in any league, they should have been the leading scorer. The Vikings had: 2 Interceptions, 3 Fumbles Recovered, 2 Defensive Touchdowns, 4 Sacks and less than 200 Yards Allowed. They are among the best defenses in the NFL, and Brian Flores very well may be a head coach again in 2026.

Kicker

Chase McLaughlin - 20 Pts

Talk about a wild game, the Jets-Buccaneers game was one of them. Most people likely turned this game off only to see the Jets block a kick and take it back for a touchdown. Ultimately, Tampa Bay drove down the field and won at the buzzer. McLaughlin, despite having one blocked kick, had a statline of: 5/6 FGs (2/2 50+ Yds), 2/2 XP.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News:

feed

Published |Modified
Thomas Carelli
THOMAS CARELLI

Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.

Home/NFL