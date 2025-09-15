Josh Allen, Baker Mayfield Lead the Top Five Fantasy Football Offenses in NFL Week 3
Watching football yesterday was a pure dopamine hit. We had points on deck with plenty of huge plays and close finishes. The Lions put up 52 points. The Giants and Cowboys combined for 77 points. 11 of the 28 teams who have played so far this week scored at least 28 points. Last week, our top offense listed was the Buffalo Bills and they put up 30 total points. Also on the list was the Ravens (41 Pts), Packers (27 Pts), Eagles (20 Pts), and Rams (33 Pts). Now we look ahead to Week 3.
1. Buffalo Bills (vs Dolphins)
This is an easy as finding grass on a golf course or water in the ocean. The Dolphins have the worst rated defense in the entire NFL. The Bills have the 2nd rated offense. This should be an all out slaughter of the Miami Dolphins. The Bills may back off late in the game, but not before they put up a ton of points. This game is on Thursday Night, but that is no concern of mine. The Bills are implied to score 31.5 points in this matchup.
Stock Watch: Up on Josh Allen, James Cook, Dalton Kincaid
2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs Jets)
That was a bad Week 2 performance out of the New York Jets. What is crazy is that I watched most of that game, and I thought the Jets defense played quite well. They just aren't very good, and their best is still bad. The Buccaneers have among the best offenses in the NFL. At home versus the Jets, they may do as they please. They are implied to score 25.5 Points. The Jets have the 3rd worst rated defense in the league.
Stock Watch: Up on Baker Mayfield, Bucky Irving Emeka Egbuka, Moderate on Mike Evans (Sauce Gardner)
3. Indianapolis Colts (@ Titans)
Shane Steichen is the early leader in the coach of the year race, and it is all due to their stellar offense. Behind Daniel Jones, this team has scored 29, and 33 points. Yesterday, the beat the well-raved about Broncos defense. They look awesome and I truly think they may be here to stay. The Titans are the 27th ranked defense in the NFL and Brian Callahan is already 0-2 with Cam Ward receiving some heat. The Colts are implied to score just 23.5, and I would hammer the over.
Stock Watch: Up on Daniel Jones, Jonathan Taylor, Tyler Warren
4. Atlanta Falcons (@ Panthers)
It is easy to predict some beatdowns of bad teams, but sometimes that is just the way it goes. The Falcons may have just had five field goals in their Week 2 win, they did move the ball, and the Vikings defense is very good. The Panthers defense? Not so much. The Falcons are my NFL breakout team of the year, and this is their true coming out party. Atlanta is implied to score 23.5 points on the road this week, and I may also take this over. Between Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts, the explosive play ability goes head to head with anyone in this league. Sometimes playing a road game versus a bad team gives you an equal advantage to playing at home once the boo's come into play.
Stock Watch: Up on Michael Penix Jr, Bijan Robinson, and Drake London
5. Chicago Bears (vs Cowboys)
This might be a crazy pick, but what fun is their in the basic picks? Jokes aside, I do think the Bears offense has looked very good under Ben Johnson. An 0-2 record is surely not a fan-favorite achievement, but I like the Bears to come out strong at home in Week 2. The Cowboys defense is not very good since they lost Micah Parsons, and look how that went for them in Week 2. They let up 37 points to the Giants. Ben Johnson has tricks like a magician, and Caleb Williams may look much better today. This game has the highest implied total of Week 3 at 50.5, where the Bears are 1.5 point favorites.
Stock Watch: Up on Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze