Streaming a defense/special teams unit remains one of the sharpest ways to out-scouting your league mates, especially after three unpredictable weeks to kick off the 2026 NFL season. While reactive managers scramble to make emotional drops, savvy fantasy owners zero in on high-leverage defensive factors: aggressive front sevens, turnover-prone signal-callers, home-field advantages, and struggling offensive lines that invite chaos.

If you are looking to replace an underperforming unit or capitalize on a prime matchup in Week 4, here are the top five defense/special teams waiver wire targets available in most standard fantasy football leagues.

Top 5 D/ST Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 4

Bills linebacker Greg Rousseau celebrates his first half sack on Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert with teammate Michael Hoecht during their game Sunday, September 27, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Buffalo Bills D/ST vs. New England Patriots

Playing at Highmark Stadium in a high-risk/high-reward divisional matchup, the Buffalo Bills' defense is primed for a strong home outing against the New England Patriots. Buffalo’s defense has leveraged its crowd-favorable home environment and aggressive front-seven rotation to limit opponent scoring efficiency to 19.0 points per contest. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has struggled heavily with 7 turnovers (while absorbing 12 sacks) through three weeks, which makes the Bills an ideal streaming profile for fantasy managers looking for multi-turnover upside.

New York Giants D/ST vs. Arizona Cardinals

Presenting a strong low-ownership stream as they host the Arizona Cardinals at MetLife Stadium, the New York Giants defense is ready to build on a solid early-season foundation. The Giants' defensive front has shown the ability to generate consistent pressure up front, totaling 9 sacks and 14 quarterback hits over the first three weeks while holding opponents to an average of just 18.3 points per game. Playing in front of a home crowd, New York gets a fantastic game script to control the line of scrimmage, force long-down-and-distance scenarios, and take advantage of an Arizona offensive line that has allowed 11 sacks and committed 5 turnovers on the road.

Chicago Bears D/ST vs. New York Jets

The Chicago Bears defense catches a favorable home matchup at Soldier Field against the New York Jets this week. While the Jets' offense has strung together some competitive performances early in the year, playing on the road in Chicago's hostile environment has historically exposed visiting offensive lines to heavy pass-rush pressure. The Bears' front seven has quietly excelled at collapsing the pocket, with 8 sacks on the year, and at jumping short routes, holding opposing passers to a sub-80 quarterback rating at home and making them a high-floor streaming option for managers needing reliable defensive containment.

Green Bay Packers D/ST at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Green Bay Packers defense hits the road for an interesting assignment against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With Baker Mayfield sidelined due to injury, Green Bay's defense is in an exceptional spot to capitalize on Jalon Daniels' first NFL start. Green Bay's defense didn't look great last week, but its pass rush has racked up seven sacks through the first three weeks, using elite secondary play to lock down early routes and force opposing quarterbacks into difficult third-down decisions, limiting opponents to a lowly 32.5% conversion rate.

New Orleans Saints D/ST vs. Atlanta Falcons

Rounding out our top targets with a juicy home matchup against divisional rival Atlanta, the New Orleans Saints defense returns to the loud confines of the Superdome for a marquee Monday night showdown. Division games inside a controlled indoor environment traditionally breed high-variance chaos, sloppy protection, and stalled red-zone drives. The Saints' defense has flashed elite playmaking ability with 4 takeaways and 10 total sacks over their first three outings, giving them the defensive ceiling and turnover volume needed to turn a divisional slugfest into a double-digit fantasy outing.