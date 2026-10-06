Fantasy Football Week 5 Defense/Special Teams Streamers: Top 5 D/ST Waiver Wire Adds

Don't forget about defense! Streaming a defense/special teams unit remains one of the best ways to out-scout your league mates, especially four unpredictable weeks into the 2026 NFL season. While reactive managers scramble to make emotional drops, savvy fantasy managers zero in on high-leverage defensive factors: sack-chasing front sevens, turnover-prone quarterbacks, home-field advantages, and struggling offensive lines.

As we enter our first week of byes, our options for defenses to stream are fewer. However, there are still five strong waiver wire targets available in most standard fantasy football leagues. Let's dig into the best D/ST streamers for Week 5.

Top 5 D/ST Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 5

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is pressured by New England Patriots linebacker Gabe Jacas (50) during the third quarter at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New England Patriots D/ST vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The New England Patriots' defense enters Week 5 riding momentum after holding Buffalo in check during a thrilling 29-26 Week 4 upset. Through four games, New England ranks in the top 10 in team pressure rate (38.5%) and has forced 7 total turnovers. This week, they'll host a Las Vegas Raiders offense that is turning the ball over 2.0 times per game and yielding a high 9.2% sack rate allowed. New England's scheme takes away quick first reads and collapses the pocket, making them a premier streaming option with multi-sack and turnover upside on home turf. And they'll likely get at least one of Christian Gonzalez and Christian Barmore back this week.

Jacksonville Jaguars D/ST vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The Jacksonville Jaguars enter Week 5 as heavy favorites across the pond in London against a Philadelphia Eagles squad reeling from an ugly 24-20 Week 4 loss to the Rams. The Eagles' offense is heavily compromised by injuries, with DeVonta Smith and Saquon Barkley nursing ailments while Tank Bigsby was recently placed on Injured Reserve. Jacksonville’s front seven has been stout, racking up 4 sacks and forcing 2 turnovers in their Week 4 win over Cincinnati. Facing a shorthanded, sluggish Philadelphia attack across the Atlantic, Jacksonville presents a safe floor and elite turnover potential.

Cleveland Browns D/ST at New York Jets

Don't let the road designation deter you. The Cleveland Browns defense is playing fast, coming off a gritty 27-24 victory over Pittsburgh in Week 4. Cleveland’s pass rush continues to terrorize opposing pockets, accumulating 11 sacks and 21 quarterback hits over their last three contests. In Week 5, they travel to MetLife Stadium to face a New York Jets offense that just sputtered in a 23-12 loss to Chicago, allowing 4 sacks and turning the ball over twice. Cleveland’s disruptive front line creates a potential low-scoring game script for defensive fantasy success this week.

Cincinnati Bengals D/ST at Miami Dolphins

The Cincinnati Bengals hit the road looking for a rebound performance against a Miami Dolphins offense that continues to struggle for identity. Miami managed just 10 points in their Week 4 loss to Minnesota and ranks near the bottom of the league in third-down conversion percentage (30.2%) and offensive yards per play. Cincinnati's defense boasts a strong 36.8% pressure rate and excels at dropping into coverage to force long third-down situations. In a game where Miami's offense will struggle to sustain drives (and score points), the Bengals offer excellent streaming value.

Dallas Cowboys D/ST vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

While starting the Cowboys comes with built-in volatility after their high-scoring shootout against Houston, they catch a prime spot at AT&T Stadium in Week 5. Tampa Bay's offense looked disjointed in Week 4, managing just 14 points as rookie QB Jalon Daniel struggled under pressure. Dallas ranks top-five in total sacks (13) and team takeaways (6) through four weeks, thriving on long down-and-distances at home. Backed by their home crowd on Thursday night, Dallas offers slate-winning ceiling for fantasy managers willing to embrace the risk.