Fantasy Football Week 5 Kicker Streamers: Top 5 K Waiver Wire Adds

Don't neglect kickers! Streaming kickers remains one of the most effective ways to squeeze out extra points each week of the fantasy football season. Through four weeks of the season, we have at least some data to use as we make our streaming and waiver wire decisions this week. When targeting waiver wire kickers, the focus shifts to offensive efficiency, high team totals, recent volume, and favorable game environments.

With Defense/Special Teams out of the way for this week, let's dig into the best kicker streaming options for Week 5.

Best Kicker Waiver Wire Pickups to Stream in Week 5

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass (16) kicks a 28 yard field goal during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Former Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

K Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills

Week 4 Output: 9.0 Fantasy Points (2/2 FG, 3/3 XP)

Season Average: 8.8 Fantasy Points/Game

Tyler Bass remains widely available despite kicking for a high-powered Bills offense averaging over 30 points per game. Heading to SoFi Stadium for Monday Night Football against the Rams, Bass gets an ideal weather-proof indoor setup that eliminates wind/rain variables and guarantees plenty of extra point and field goal volume in a fast-paced environment. In a game that should see plenty of points scored, Bass has an opportunity for a big Week 5.

K Matt Gay, Las Vegas Raiders

Week 4 Output: 13.0 Fantasy Points (4/4 FG, 1/1 XP)

Season Average: 8.3 Fantasy Points/Game

Matt Gay has benefited from the Raiders' offensive rhythm, coming off a 13-point outing against Kansas City where he booted four field goals. He is perfect on field goals and extra points on the season. Taking on the Patriots in Foxborough, Gay remains an elite high-floor target available almost everywhere on waivers. While Gay won't be inside, the Patriots have a tough defense that should present him with few field goal opportunities.

K Cairo Santos, Chicago Bears

Week 4 Output: 11.0 Fantasy Points (3/3 FG, 2/2 XP)

Season Average: 8.5 Fantasy Points/Game

Cairo Santos delivered an 11-point fantasy performance in Chicago's 23-12 Week 4 victory over the Jets. Ben Johnson's offense consistently moves into opposing territory, giving Santos steady scoring opportunities even when drives stall near the red zone. In a heated Lambeau Field divisional rivalry game against the Packers, projected for high volume, Santos offers a reliable floor and low variance for streamer-needy teams.

K Andre Szmyt, Cleveland Browns

Week 4 Output: 9.0 Fantasy Points (2/2 FG, 3/3 XP)

Season Average: 8.5 Fantasy Points/Game

Andre Szmyt delivered another 9-point fantasy outing in Cleveland's Week 4 win over Pittsburgh while maintaining a perfect field goal record on the year. Cleveland’s offense consistently moves into opposition territory but frequently stalls against stingy defenses, leading to field goal tries rather than touchdowns. Traveling to MetLife Stadium to face the Jets, Szmyt is locked into a low-scoring field-position game script with high multi-kick potential.

K Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 4 Output: 8.0 Fantasy Points (2/2 FG, 2/2 XP)

Season Average: 8.1 Fantasy Points/Game

Chris Boswell turned in a clean 8-point outing in Week 4 and steps into an opportunistic spot as Pittsburgh returns home to Acrisure Stadium to host the Indianapolis Colts. Pittsburgh’s offense has shown ability to move the ball between the 20-yard lines before stalling, while the Colts' red-zone defense forces opponents to settle for field goals at a high rate. Boswell brings veteran consistency and multi-kick upside for managers seeking a reliable Week 5 stream.