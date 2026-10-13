Fantasy Football Week 6 Kicker Streamers: Top 5 Waiver Wire Adds at Kicker

Fantasy Football Week 6 Waiver Wire: Who Are the Best Streaming Options at Kicker?

Never neglect those kickers! Streaming kickers remains one of the most effective ways to squeeze out extra points each week of the fantasy football season. Through five weeks of the year, we have reliable data to use as we make our streaming and waiver wire decisions. When targeting waiver wire kickers, the focus shifts to offensive efficiency, high team totals, recent volume, and favorable game environments.

With Defense/Special Teams out of the way for this week, let's dive into the top kicker streaming options for Week 6. And they're available on most waiver wires!

Top 5 Kicker Waiver Wire Adds

Sep 27, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants kicker Dominic Zvada (34) kicks a field goal against the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

K Dominic Zvada, New York Giants

Week 5 Output: 14.0 Fantasy Points

Season Average: 9.5 Fantasy Points/Game

Dominic Zvada enters Week 6 riding a strong stretch of three consecutive productive games. The rookie kicker gets a prime home matchup as the Giants host a struggling New Orleans Saints team at MetLife Stadium. With a clear forecast and no weather concerns expected in the stadium, the New York offense should move the chains and give Zvada plenty of scoring chances to reward fantasy managers.

K Wil Lutz, Denver Broncos

Week 5 Output: 11.0 Fantasy Points (3/4 FG, 2/2 XP)

Season Average: 7.8 Fantasy Points/Game

Wil Lutz puts together back-to-back solid weeks and returns to the friendly confines of Mile High for a matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Kicking at altitude always boosts a specialist's range and confidence, and Denver's offense should see plenty of sustained drives against a tough, bend-don't-break Seattle defense. Expect the Broncos to stall out in enemy territory just enough to provide Lutz with a handful of lucrative field goal opportunities.

K Nick Folk, Atlanta Falcons

Week 5 Output: 7.0 Fantasy Points (1/2 FG, 4/4 XP)

Season Average: 7.5 Fantasy Points/Game

Nick Folk heads into Week 6 with plenty of momentum after a strong outing and the distinct advantage of playing indoors. Operating inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium removes any external weather concerns, and the veteran kicker gets a favorable home matchup against the Chicago Bears. Folk’s incredible career accuracy and reliability make him a premier plug-and-play streamer for fantasy managers looking for a high floor and steady multi-kick volume.

K Matt Gay, Las Vegas Raiders

Week 5 Output: 5.0 Fantasy Points (1/2 FG, 2/2 XP)

Season Average: 11.5 Fantasy Points/Game

Matt Gay shifts to a notable home matchup as the Raiders welcome the Buffalo Bills to town. Gay has shown off his massive leg and efficiency when called upon, and this game profiles as a high-scoring environment where both offenses will trade blows. Playing at home gives Gay a comfortable setup to rack up fantasy points through a steady diet of extra points and high-leverage field goals.

K Drew Stevens, Washington Commanders

Week 5 Output: 7.0 Fantasy Points (2/2 FG, 1/1 XP)

Season Average: 7.2 Fantasy Points/Game

Drew Stevens has quietly put together a solid string of performances to cement his role in Washington. The Commanders' offense continues to show explosive flashes under center, frequently putting their kicker in position for scoring opportunities with Jayden Daniels back under center. For managers searching the waiver wire for a reliable option with upward-trending volume, Stevens makes for an intriguing upside flier in Week 6.