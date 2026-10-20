Fantasy Football Week 7 Defense/Special Teams Streamers: Top 5 D/ST Waiver Wire Adds

Don't forget about defense! Streaming a defense/special teams unit remains one of the best ways to out-scout your league mates as the season hits the crucial mid-way point. While reactive managers scramble to make emotional drops, savvy fantasy managers zero in on high-leverage defensive factors: sack-chasing front sevens, turnover-prone quarterbacks, home-field advantages, and struggling offensive lines.

As we navigate through the heart of the fall schedule, finding the right streaming matchup can be the difference between a weekly win and a loss. With kicker out of the way for this week, let's dig into the top five D/ST streamer targets available on the waiver wire for Week 7.

Top 5 D/ST Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 7

Sep 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Jared Verse (8) and safety Grant Delpit (9) celebrate after a play against the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Cleveland Browns D/ST at Tennessee Titans

The Cleveland Browns defense enters Week 7 carrying solid momentum, putting together back-to-back games with double-digit fantasy points. Their aggressive front seven continues to create havoc in opposing backfields, making life miserable for quarterbacks. This week, they hit the road to face a Tennessee Titans offense that has struggled to consistently protect the football and put up points With a low over/under set for this matchup, Cleveland’s ability to generate sacks and limit scoring makes them a premier streaming option this week. And they're available on the waiver wire in most fantasy leagues.

2. New York Jets D/ST vs. Miami Dolphins

The New York Jets have proven to be a reliable fantasy play when matching up against struggling competition, and they catch a golden opportunity in Week 7. They return home to host an 0-5 Miami Dolphins squad that is desperately searching for an offensive identity. The Jets' defense thrives on forcing mistakes and playing with a lead at home, and facing a reeling division rival puts them in prime position to deliver a high-floor defensive performance for fantasy managers.

3. Carolina Panthers D/ST vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Carolina Panthers draw a favorable home matchup against a mediocre Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense. Depending on how things shake out under center for Tampa Bay, they may still be rolling out Jalon Daniels, who remains prone to pressure-induced mistakes as a rookie quarterback. Carolina's defense has shown flashes of opportunistic play, and a divisional home game against a vulnerable offense gives them an excellent layout to rack up sacks and turnovers.

4. New Orleans Saints D/ST vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Admittedly, trusting the Saints carries a bit of risk. However, New Orleans has been respectable on the defensive side of the ball and catches a unique home setup this week. They welcome a Pittsburgh Steelers offense that manages games effectively but isn't exactly an explosive offensive juggernaut. If the Saints can bottle up the run and force Pittsburgh into obvious passing situations, they present an intriguing under-the-radar streamer.

5. Chicago Bears D/ST vs. New England Patriots

Starting the Bears on a short week comes with a healthy dose of anxiety, especially with the New England Patriots rolling in on a three-game win streak and Drake Maye playing clean, effective football. That said, Chicago gets the advantage of a home game on Thursday night. The Patriots have still run into trouble with ball security at times and are dealing with a mounting list of injuries—particularly across their offensive line. For managers willing to embrace the Thursday night chaos, the Bears offer a high-upside ceiling if they can exploit a banged-up Patriots line.