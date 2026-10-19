Fantasy Football Week 7 Stock Watch Risers: Is Trevor Lawrence a Top-5 QB? Is Omar Cooper Jr. the Top Waiver Add?

Fantasy Football Week 7 Stock Watch Risers: Is Trevor Lawrence a Top-5 QB? Can We Trust Kyle Pitts?

Another slate of high-flying action shook up fantasy rosters heading into Week 7. With massive stat lines and shifting target shares dominating the headlines, fantasy managers are left scrambling to figure out which players are building sustainable momentum and which ones are simply riding a temporary wave.

Let's dive into five key risers from Week 6 and give the ultimate fantasy verdict for Week 7 and beyond.

Week 7 Fantasy Football Risers

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) catches a pass for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders

Tre Tucker put himself back on the radar as a massive deep threat in Week 6, catching 5 passes on 7 targets for 97 yards and 2 touchdowns (scores of 11 and 44 yards) in a 33-30 loss to the Bills. With Brock Bowers locked down for parts of the afternoon, Tucker led the team in receiving, proving his game-breaking downfield speed can win a week on just a few touches.

The Verdict: Fool’s Gold. While Tucker's big-play ability is real, relying on splash plays makes him heavily boom-or-bust. He makes for an exciting flex option in deeper formats, but you can't trust him as an every-week locked-in starter until his baseline target volume increases.

WR Germie Bernard, Pittsburgh Steelers

Germie Bernard capitalized brilliantly on expanded opportunities during the Steelers' Week 6 win over the Buccaneers, erupting for 11 receptions on 12 targets for 87 yards and a touchdown. With injuries hitting wide receiver rooms hard, Bernard stepped up and completely commanded the short-to-intermediate passing game.

The Verdict: Fool's Gold (Roman Wilson and Michael Pittman Jr. will be back). Enjoy the production while it lasts, but once injured options filter back into the fold, Bernard’s target share is bound to take a hit. He’s a great piece to hold on your bench or stream in favorable matchups, but expecting consistent WR2 numbers rest-of-season is risky.

TE Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

After an ice-cold start to the year, Kyle Pitts has finally come alive. In Week 6, he brought in 5 of 7 targets for 60 yards and 2 touchdowns during Atlanta's game against the Chicago Bears. Pitts fueled a late-game surge with fourth-quarter scoring grabs of 10 and 5 yards, giving him back-to-back games with five receptions and three total touchdowns over his last two contests.

The Verdict: Real Deal(ish). Tight end is notoriously volatile, but the chemistry has clearly clicked with Michael Penix Jr., unlocking the red-zone involvement we’ve been waiting for. Pitts has graduated back into a trusted weekly starter tier at a thin position.

QB Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence put together another stellar outing in Week 6, completing 24-of-41 passes for 306 yards, 4 touchdowns, and 1 interception, while adding 3 carries for 11 rushing yards in a narrow 34-31 loss to the Texans. Lawrence has been surgical through the air over the last month, topping 300 passing yards for the second straight game and keeping the Jacksonville offense humming.

The Verdict: Top-5 Fantasy QB. Lawrence has elevated his game into the upper echelon of fantasy signal-callers. With high passing volume and efficiency, he is a locked-and-loaded weekly QB1 who belongs firmly in the top 5 rest-of-season.

WR Omar Cooper Jr., New York Jets

Making his triumphant return from a four-game absence due to an ankle injury, rookie Omar Cooper Jr. immediately took over the Jets' passing attack in a 26-19 loss to the Patriots. Cooper hauled in 6 of 7 targets for 103 yards and his first career NFL touchdown—a brilliant 48-yard strike from Geno Smith—leading the team in every major receiving category.

The Verdict: Waiver Wire Add of the Week. If he's sitting on your league's waiver wire after returning straight into a prominent role, make him your top priority. The path to consistent snaps is clear, and players seizing immediate downfield trust like this are league-winners if they hit.