Fantasy Football Week 8 K Streamers: Top 5 Kicker Waiver Wire Adds

Fantasy Football Week 8 Waiver Wire Kickers to Streamer

Streaming the kicker position remains one of the sharpest ways to extract maximum value and outmaneuver your league mates as the fantasy football season rolls past the midway point. Focusing on factors like indoor venues, trusted offensive red-zone stalling tendencies, and game scripts can be one of the best strategies to stay ahead of the rest of your league.

As we dig into the first November slate of the year, locking down the right streaming option can be the difference between a narrow win and a tough loss. Let's dig into the top five kicker streaming targets on the waiver wire for Week 8.

Top 5 Week 8 Kicker Waiver Wire Targets

Oct 15, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos kicker Wil Lutz (3) kicks a field goal to defeat the the Seattle Seahawks in overtime at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

K Wil Lutz, Denver Broncos

Wil Lutz has quietly put together a strong stretch of football, and he draws a fascinating home matchup in Week 8 as the Broncos host the Kansas City Chiefs. Denver’s offense often finds itself moving the ball well between the 20s before stalling out against stout divisional competition (a frustrating real-life trend that turns into pure gold for fantasy managers). Add in the benefits of kicking in the high-altitude Denver air where field goal trajectories carry extra distance, and Lutz makes for a high-floor plug-and-play option.

K Chase McLaughlin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chase McLaughlin has been an absolute beast for fantasy managers this season, anchoring himself firmly inside the top three kickers overall on the year. In Week 8, he returns home to Raymond James Stadium to host the Atlanta Falcons in what is forecasted to feature great weather conditions. Tampa Bay's offense routinely sustains drives into scoring range, and McLaughlin's elite leg strength and accuracy ensure he remains an every-week starter you can trust implicitly.

K Jake Bates, Detroit Lions

Jake Bates comes into Week 8 carrying steady momentum, backed by a solid string of recent performances. For Week 8, the Lions return to the cozy, climate-controlled confines of Ford Field to host the Minnesota Vikings. Completely eliminating outdoor weather elements while operating inside an explosive Detroit offense gives Bates a stellar floor and plenty of multi-kick upside.

K Chad Ryland, Arizona Cardinals

Chad Ryland has enjoyed a fantastic campaign, sitting comfortably at sixth overall among all kickers on the season. This week, the Cardinals hit the road to take on the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, so Ryland gets to kick inside a controlled indoor environment in Dallas. Expect Arizona's offense to rely on Ryland to capitalize on drives against a leaky Cowboys defense, making him a sharp waiver wire addition to stream for Week 8.

K Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills

Tyler Bass ranks as a top-ten kicker this year and gets the benefit of a home matchup at Highmark Stadium against the Baltimore Ravens. Games featuring high-powered opponents often translate into intense, competitive football where red-zone efficiency becomes paramount. Buffalo's high-octane attack should face resistance near the goal line, so Bass should see plenty of opportunities to rack up double-digit fantasy points.

Don't forget to check out the Top 5 Waiver Wire D/ST for Week 8 too!