Fantasy Football Week 9 Stock Watch Fallers: Panic over Ashton Jeanty? Buy low on Sam LaPorta and Drake London?

Fantasy Football Week 9 Stock Watch Fallers: Is Justin Jefferson Still a WR1? Plus Buy-Low Targets on London and LaPorta

While this week's risers brought plenty of optimism, Week 8 also left several high-profile fantasy assets and early-round draft picks in a tailspin. Let’s dive into five disappointing storylines from the slate, evaluate the underlying panic, and determine whether you should buy low, hold tight, or cut ties for Week 9 and beyond.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) bobbles a catch but recovers for a touchdown against Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) in the end zone, during the first half of the N.F.L. game at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Is Justin Jefferson still a WR1? Jefferson has settled firmly into a frustrating routine of weekly variance, currently sitting outside the elite tier as a high-end WR2. While his efficiency and catch rate remain strong, Minnesota's lower overall passing volume and a reduced target share have severely capped his week-to-week ceiling.

The Verdict: Hold, but accept reality. The days of treating Jefferson as an untouchable top-3 overall fantasy asset are on hold for now due to the offensive environment. He remains a reliable weekly starter because of his route-running brilliance, but managers need to view him as a high-floor WR2 rather than a locked-in overall positional anchor.

RB Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders

Is Ashton Jeanty still the main guy in Vegas? Fantasy managers who spent high draft capital on Jeanty hit the panic button in Week 8 when Mike Washington Jr. completely commandeered the backfield, logging 25 carries for 83 yards while Jeanty was relegated to just two rushing attempts. Head coach Klint Kubiak poured cold water on a clean split afterward, noting the drastic reduction was "by design."

The Verdict: Hold with anxiety, but downgrade expectations. While a complete freeze-out in a game script where the Raiders scored 38 points is alarming, writing off a dynamic rookie entirely is premature. Treat him as a volatile, high-upside flex until we see how Las Vegas distributes work against the 49ers.

RB Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers

Is Omarion Hampton droppable? After entering his sophomore campaign with high expectations, Hampton has completely cratered for fantasy managers, wallowing outside the top 35 running backs on a points-per-game basis. Following a lackluster showing out of the bye, his lack of explosive efficiency and an uninspiring role in Los Angeles have fantasy benches questioning his roster spot.

The Verdict: Context matters, but yes, you can cut bait in shallow formats. If your league features shorter benches and better waiver wire upside, you don't need to anchor yourself to a sinking ship averaging under 10 fantasy points per game. In deeper leagues, he's strictly a bench stash hold, but the sophomore breakout window is rapidly closing.

WR Drake London, Atlanta Falcons

Buy low on Drake London? The Falcons' stud receiver has experienced a bumpy stretch of offensive inconsistency in Atlanta, prompting restless managers to look to cash out. However, his underlying utilization (including a stellar 88% offensive snap share and a dominant early-season target foundation) shows a player locked into a true workhorse perimeter role.

The Verdict: Aggressive Buy Low. Pass-catchers with London's snap rates and downfield target potential are rare. If a frustrated manager in your league is panicking over a couple of quiet weeks, pounce immediately before the Falcons' schedule opens up favorable matchups.

TE Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions

Two meh games in a row = buy low? After flashing strong numbers earlier in the year, LaPorta laid a pair of back-to-back eggs for fantasy managers, culminating in minimal production over the last fortnight even as Jared Goff engineered productive offensive outings.

The Verdict: Smash Buy Low. Tight end is an absolute wasteland across fantasy football right now, and elite athletic profiles embedded in high-powered offenses don't stay down for long. If a manager in your league is panicking over consecutive quiet stat lines, capitalize on the temporary dip and lock in an every-week top-5 tight end for the stretch run.