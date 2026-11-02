Fantasy Football Week 9 Stock Watch Risers: Sell High on Adonai Mitchell? Is Bhayshal Tuten a legit RB1?

Fantasy Football Week 9 Stock Watch: Rookie Breakouts, Backfield Shifts, and Arizona's New Signal-Caller

As always, this week's fantasy action delivered massive stat lines, key injury returns, and unexpected backfield splits that will dictate waiver wire priorities and trade talks heading into Week 9. With fallers taken care of separately, let’s dive into five of the biggest stock watch risers from the weekend and what fantasy managers should do with them moving forward.

Nov 1, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (15) makes a touchdown catch against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Adonai Mitchell, New York Jets

After working his way back from injury, Adonai Mitchell put the league on notice in Week 8 against the Raiders, exploding for a career-high 142 receiving yards and a touchdown on 7 receptions. His explosive vertical ability was on full display, leading the NFL with a blistering 20.3 yards per reception among high-volume pass-catchers (including a scorching 78 yards and a score in the first half alone).

The Verdict: Real deal. Mitchell has shown true game-breaking perimeter traits, and the Jets are actively looking to push the ball downfield to him. If a manager in your league panicked during his injury absence, go acquire him immediately. Treat him as an ascending upside WR3/Flex with immediate weekly blowup potential.

RB Mike Washington Jr., Las Vegas Raiders

Is this turning into a timeshare, or can Washington completely take over? In the Raiders' wild 38–33 win over the Jets, Washington dominated the backfield workload with a massive 25 carries for 83 yards, completely overshadowing Ashton Jeanty (who saw just two rushing attempts). Head coach Klint Kubiak noted after the game that Jeanty's reduced workload was "by design".

The Verdict: Murky. TBD. While the coaching staff's messaging leaves some ambiguity for the long-term blueprint, a 25-carry workload cannot be ignored. Washington is forcing a heavy timeshare at minimum and has legitimate standalone flex value heading into a tough Week 9 matchup against the 49ers. If you need a high-volume floor runner, ride the wave and see where it goes.

TE Harold Fannin Jr., Cleveland Browns

Talk about coming out of nowhere. After a quiet stretch that had fantasy managers abandoning ship, Fannin exploded in Week 8 against the Steelers, catching 10-of-12 targets for 154 yards. It was a massive breakout performance for a tight end position desperate for reliable week-to-week volume.

The Verdict: Fool's gold or a sign of things to come? While Cleveland's offense can be volatile, a 12-target ceiling at the tight end position instantly puts anyone on the map. Hang onto him and start him if he's your best option. Otherwise, treat Fannin Jr. as a prime sell-high candidate if you already have an elite option like a Brock Bowers or Trey McBride locked into your lineup.

QB Gardner Minshew, Arizona Cardinals

Is there a new QB in Arizona? Gardner Minshew stepped in for Jacoby Brissett and engineered a wild, dramatic 33–30 overtime victory against the Cowboys in Dallas. Minshew injected life into the Cardinals' passing attack, leaning heavily on playmakers like Michael Wilson and Trey McBride, and making enough clutch throws down the stretch to pull off the road upset.

The Verdict: Monitor the official starter designation closely this week, but Minshew's insertion immediately upgrades the fantasy floors of Arizona's pass-catchers. In Superflex or deeper 1-QB leagues, Minshew instantly enters the streaming conversation as a risky QB2 due to his willingness to air it out and distribute targets. He should be a very popular waiver wire target this week.

RB Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars

Is Tuten a legit weekly RB1? He certainly played like one in Week 8, completely dismantling the Colts in a 42–7 blowout. Tuten racked up 16 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown, while adding 2 receptions for 55 yards and another score (totaling 159 yards from scrimmage and 2 TDs). Even with Chris Rodriguez Jr. mixing in, Tuten's explosive efficiency is taking over the backfield.

The Verdict: Legit RB1/high-end RB2 territory. Tuten is capitalizing on dominant game scripts and elite efficiency (averaging 6.5 yards per carry in Week 8, bringing him to 4.5 YPC on the year with 6 total touchdowns). With a short-week Thursday night matchup against the Ravens on deck, fire him up with confidence as an every-week starter.