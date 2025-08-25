Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: Courtland Sutton vs. DK Metcalf
Tier 4 receivers are often the players that can make or break a fantasy roster. This year, that group of receivers is headlined by Courtland Sutton and DK Metcalf. According to FantasyPros, the two veteran wide receivers have very similar ADPs in recent drafts, but one of these receivers has a greater fantasy outlook.
WR Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos
Courtland Sutton is coming off his best season with the Denver Broncos in which he hauled in 81 receptions, 1,081 receiving yards, and 8 touchdowns. Sutton’s connection with Denver’s young quarterback Bo Nix was a major factor in his breakout campaign. The Broncos duo looked dynamic last year, and the growing chemistry between Sutton and Nix has grown over the offseason. Joined by Marvin Mims Jr., Troy Franklin, and Evan Engram, Sutton is the clear first option in the Broncos’ passing game. As Bo Nix develops his professional game, highlighted by accuracy, pocket presence, and playmaking ability, Sutton will be the main beneficiary of the receiving core. Additionally, Sean Payton has proven his ability to elevate physical wide receivers. In his time with the New Orleans Saints, Payton utilized top wideout Marques Colston in a similar role that Sutton will play in the upcoming year.
WR DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers
DK Metcalf enters the 2025 season with a fresh start after he was traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Pittsburgh Steelers. With Aaron Rodgers headlining the QB room, Metcalf will be hauling in passes from a new quarterback. After George Pickens was traded to the Dallas Cowboys this offseason, DK Metcalf was set to be the number one option in the offense. However, with a weak receiving room consisting of Calvin Austin III and Robert Woods, Metcalf is going to attract a ton of attention from opposing secondaries. Most defensive coordinators will most likely game plan to limit Metcalf’s production as he is the clear star on the team. The veteran receiver has shown that his physical traits and playmaking abilities can produce a strong fantasy season, but he will be put to the test this year on an unproven Pittsburgh offense.
Who To Draft?
Courtland Sutton projects greater than DK Metcalf in the upcoming fantasy football season. Based on quarterback play, team chemistry, and offensive outlook, the Broncos’ wide receiver has an advantage over the Steelers’ wideout. Courtland Sutton has a great chance of reaching the 1,000-yard mark for a second year in a row, as well as solid touchdown production as the top redzone threat for the Denver Broncos.