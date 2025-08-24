Broncos QB Bo Nix Awed by Courtland Sutton’s 'Unique' Preseason Intensity
The Denver Broncos polished off the preseason with a cruising 28-19 win over the New Orleans Saints, emerging from this summer's action at a perfect 3-0. The exhibition nature of the preseason might mean that the games don't count in the standings, but they do matter.
“They all count, if you're going to strap it up, they all count. You want to win them all," Broncos quarterback Bo Nix said post-game. "We’re excited to start the season and get to Week 1 and see what happens.”
Nix started the preseason finale in New Orleans, along with the first-team units on both sides of the ball. The expectation, according to head coach Sean Payton, was for the starters to play 8-10 snaps, but they ended up playing well into the second quarter due to a slow start.
Clearly unsatisfied with his starting unit's initial showing, Payton kept Nix and company out on the grass, and it paid off, as Nix orchestrated a six-play, 77-yard scoring drive, punctuated with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton.
After the game, Nix talked about Sutton's importance to the Broncos.
“He means a lot. He's a veteran for this team, and he has a lot of experience," Nix said of Sutton. "He's a great receiver in his own way. He just goes out there and competes, and that's all you really want to ask for with receivers: a guy that goes out there and competes, and he does that at a high level. He's been doing it for a long time, and he's going to continue to do it this year and bow up.”
Sutton Sets the Tone
Nix attempted 14 passes at Caesars Superdome, completing 10 for 110 yards and a touchdown. Exactly half of Nix's attempts went Sutton's way, and Denver's No. 1 receiver made the most of them, finishing with four receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown.
Sutton was on fire, perhaps realizing all of the anxieties and doubts surrounding his unit after Nix and company's less-than-encouraging performance in preseason Game 1. The Broncos rested their starters in Game 2 last week, and when they hit the field vs. the Saints, Sutton was clearly motivated to ensure they made their mark.
Sutton played with an intensity you don't always see from starters in the preseason, helping to set the tone for his fellow starters and the rest of the units that followed in New Orleans.
"To see him go out there and play that hard in a preseason game is really unique," Nix said of Sutton. "I'm happy for him."
Still Ironing Out the Kinks
On the heels of the four-year, $92 million contract extension Sutton signed just a couple of weeks ago, the veteran wideout made a statement in the preseason finale. It wasn't always pretty, but Nix and company finally found their groove, thanks, largely, to Sutton literally taking the game over at the top of the second quarter.
Broncos Country has a lot to look forward to this season with the Nix-to-Sutton connection. Throw in Marvin Mims Jr. and the arrival of Evan Engram, with a little help from Troy Franklin and rookie Pat Bryant, and the Broncos have the horses to pose a significant threat in the AFC.
This offense may start a bit slower out of the gates than Broncos fans hoped for when the regular season rolls around, but Nix and company will find their footing. The regular-season opener is on September 7 when the Broncos host the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High.
Meanwhile, the team's shot-callers have some big decisions to make as the NFL's roster deadline is on Tuesday, August 26. The Broncos currently stand with a 90-man roster, but will have to whittle down to 53 by the deadline.