Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: Travis Hunter vs. Jaylen Waddle
In the mid to late rounds in the fantasy football draft, there is a group of receivers who have the potential of playing above their ADP. Two of those players are Jacksonville Jaguars rookie wide receiver Travis Hunter and Miami Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle.
Travis Hunter
Positional Ranking: WR34
The Jaguars moved up on draft day into the second spot, trading a haul to get the 2024 Heisman winner. They traded their first-round pick at fifth overall, a 2025 second-round pick, a 2025 fourth-round pick, and a 2026 first-round pick to move up to the Cleveland Browns' spot at #2 overall. This shows that Jacksonville has all the confidence in the world in the WR/CB and are going to do whatever they can to make this work.
Last year at Colorado Hunter had 96 receptions for 1,258 yards. On the Jaguars roster, he is currently listed as the team’s wide receiver two, behind second year player Brian Thomas Jr..
One of the big concerns is Hunter’s health in playing on both offense and defense. Last year, he upped his games played from the 2023 college season, where he only played in nine games, by playing in 13 in 2024. And although this is great, it remains to be seen if he can hold up and sustain a similar snap share he saw in college against NFL athletes.
Jaylen Waddle
Positional Ranking: WR28
The Dolphins' number two receiver, Waddle, is coming off his worst year statistically in the NFL. Last year, he recorded 58 catches for 744 yards receiving. This is the first year he has not recorded at least 1,000 yards receiving. Tyreek Hill, the number one wide receiver for Miami, is also coming off a down year statistically. He had the least amount of receiving yards he has had since 2019, where he appeared in only 12 games. Their drops in fantasy production last season could be due to a down year for their overall passing attack. Last year, they averaged 219.8 yards a game, ranking 15th overall in the league. The year before, they were ranked second in passing yards per game with 261.2 yards.
Who to draft?
Both picks have value, but Waddle is the better pick here. Both receivers are the clear wide receiver two on their rosters, but Waddle’s proven success gives him the edge. By next year, Hunter could be the better prospect in fantasy, but for now, it feels like he might need a year of NFL experience to really hit his stride as a pass catcher.