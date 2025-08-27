Former Dolphins 2025 Cutdown Update
Numerous former Miami Dolphins players were involved in the final changes to the NFL's 53-player roster limit.
The NFL saw more than 1,000 personnel transactions as teams reached the 53-player roster limit this week, and some of them involved former Miami Dolphins players.
The San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders were particularly tough on former Dolphins players, releasing three players each.
Here's the full rundown of the Tuesday transactions involving former Miami Dolphins players.
FORMER DOLPHINS PLAYERS RELEASED
These are veterans with at least four years of NFL experience:
- RB Myles Gaskin, by Baltimore Ravens
- C Dan Feeney, by Buffalo Bills
- DT Jordan Phillips, by Buffalo Bills
- QB Mike White, by Buffalo Bills
- CB Jalen Davis, by Cincinnati Bengals
- LS Blake Ferguson, by Houston Texans
- CB Chris Lammons, by Indianapolis Colts
- DE Jonathan Harris, by Minnesota Vikings
- T Kendall Lamm, by Philadelphia Eagles
- DB Parry Nickerson, by Philadelphia Eagles
- WR Robbie Chosen, by San Francisco 49ers
- P Thomas Morstead, by San Francisco 49ers
- RB Jeff Wilson Jr., by the San Francisco 49ers
- LS Zach Triner, by Seattle Seahawks
- LB Anthony Walker Jr., by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- WR River Cracraft, by Washington Commanders
- OL Michael Deiter, by Washington Commanders
- LB Duke Riley, Washington Commanders
FORMER DOLPHINS PLAYERS WAIVED
• LB Mitchell Agude, by Detroit Lions
• CB Damon Arnette Jr., by Houston Texans
• RB Nate Noel, by Indianapolis Colts
• DE William Bradley-King, by San Francisco 49ers
• DT Brandon Pili, by Seattle Seahawks
FORMER DOLPHINS PLAYERS PLACED ON INJURED RESERVE
- • DT Byron Cowart, by New York Jets
