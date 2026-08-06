Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Sleepers: Jayden Reed Outshines Christian Watson In Green Bay

No position in fantasy football produces more sleepers than the wide receivers. Identifying these valuable fantasy assets is the key to winning your fantasy football league. You can find a ton of difference-makers late in the mid and late rounds of your drafts. These are our top wide receiver sleepers for the 2026 fantasy football season.

Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts

Pierce is a player who we truly expected to shoot up the rankings this offseason after the team traded away Michael Pittman Jr and signed Pierce to a four-year $114 million deal. However, a left-ankle injury that has landed him on the PUP list has suppressed his potential ascension up the rankings.

However, he is expected to be ready for the start of the season. He has always had the big-play ability that has made him a boom-or-bust option, but if he gets the spike in volume this season, which everything the Colts have done indicates he will, he could combine his massive upside with consistency. That would give him a high-end WR2 ceiling or perhaps even better, and you can draft him as a WR4 based on his current ADP.

Jakobi Meyers, Jacksonville Jaguars

Meyers is being drafted as the third Jaguars receiver off the board outside of the top 40 fantasy WRs, and odds are he's going to finish as the top fantasy receiver on the team. While he might not have quite as much upside as Parker Washington or even Brian Thomas Jr, he's the best and most proven wide receiver on the team, and is by far the most consistent.

Excluding his first game with the Jags last season immediately after being traded, he saw at least six targets in all eight games with the team, totaling 39 receptions on 58 targets in those eight games. That's without having any time to build chemistry with his teammates in the offseason. Parker Washington saw three targets or fewer in three games after Meyers joined, and BTJ was a disaster all year.

Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers

Reed is coming off a tough, injury-plagued season, but there are plenty of reasons to believe he bounces back. With Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks both gone, there are fewer mouths to feed in Green Bay, and we still view Reed as their WR1 as far as targets go.

Christian Watson will be right there with him, but he has really struggled to stay healthy since coming into the league. There is no reason that Reed should be being drafted as the WR47, just one spot ahead of his teammate Matthew Golden. Don't be afraid to reach up a round to get him; he has low-end WR2 upside.

Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers

We are willing to concede that Johnston lacks consistency, but when he booms, he booms. Despite scoring more fantasy points per game than Ladd McConkey last season, Johnston is being drafted as the WR45 and McConkey the WR21.

Johnston has way more big-play and touchdown upside, and it's not like McConkey was the picture of consistency himself last year. If you plan to invest in the Chargers' passing attack, just wait on Johnston rather than spending up on McConkey, especially if Keenan Allen signs with the team, which is closer to a probability than a possibility.

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