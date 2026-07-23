Fantasy Football Wide Receivers To Target In BestBall: Jameson Williams Is The Second Best Bestball Option

July is the time of the year when many fantasy football owners are participating in bestball drafts. Bestball teams are teams you can draft and just forget about, because they automatically optimize your lineup every week. Whoever scores the most points gets automatically inserted into your lineup.

In these leagues, you want to target players with a high weekly upside, even if they aren't as consistent as you'd like in season-long leagues. These are the top wide receivers to target in bestball leagues.

Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

Last season, Flowers scored 78.5 of his 243.3 fantasy points in just three games. He didn't score 16 points in any other game and still finished as the WR7 overall in 2025.

While we do expect him to be a bit more consistent in 2026 with a fully healthy Lamar Jackson, we also expect him to still have those big blowup games sprinkled in throughout the season as well.

Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions

Williams is the ultimate bestball option. While he has a history of disappearing for weeks at a time, his upside is immense. Despite doing almost nothing in half of his games, he still managed to finish as a WR1, finishing as the WR12 overall.

He is the kind of player that on any given week can catch three or four passes and take them for 150 yards and multiple touchdowns, which is exactly what you're looking for in bestball leagues.

DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers

Metcalf has gone from a fantasy stud to a bestball target, and the issue seems to be his lack of chemistry with Aaron Rodgers. However, he is still very capable of taking any reception 50-plus yards to the house because of his rare combination of size and speed. With Michael Pittman Jr joining the team, Metcalf's volume is a question mark, but it could also open things up for more big plays.

Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers

Johnston has struggled with drops and consistency throughout his career, and they like to spread the ball out in Los Angeles. Nevertheless, Johnston is a big, imposing wide receiver who is an absolute menace for opposing offenses in the red zone. He caught three passes of 50-plus yards last season. His big-play ability along with his red zone presence make him a perfect bestball option.

Rashid Shaheed, Seattle Seahawks

No player represents a bestball style player more than Shaheed. He is a big play machine, but sees limited volume and gives you nothing in far too many weeks in season-long formats.

Nonetheless, every time he touches the ball, he's a threat to score a touchdown. He has made big play after big play throughout his career, and comes at a cheap enough price that he should be on every one of your bestball rosters.

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