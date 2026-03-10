Fantasy Football Winners: Patrick Mahomes Gets Travis Kelce Back in 2026

On Monday, future Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce decided to run it back for at least one more season. The 36-year-old star has agreed to a one-year deal with the Chiefs worth $12 million. This will be his 14th season in the NFL, and he will turn 37 on October 5.

While Kelce is an all-time great tight end who some consider the greatest ever, he has shown a noticeable decline over the past three seasons. His production is still impressive compared to the rest of the tight ends in the league; however, it does not live up to the standards that he had set for himself in his prime. In 2025, he caught 76 of 108 targets for 851 yards and five touchdowns. Even in the twilight of his career, those numbers were good enough to finish as the fantasy TE3 overall.

Fantasy Football Impact

Chiefs are giving free-agent TE Travis Kelce a one-year, $12 million deal that has a max value of $15 million, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2026

TE Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

There is a strong chance that this will be his last season in the NFL, but that's also not a lock. He will almost certainly be drafted far lower than the fantasy TE3 overall, but history has shown us that odds are he's still going to finish right in that range. Everyone wants to hit on the next big thing and shoots for upside with a young stud, and rightfully so, but we still fully expect Kelce to be a reliable TE1 just like he has been every year of his career.

QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Mahomes will be returning from a torn ACL in 2026. Kelce could be crucial for him this season. With Mahomes likely being less mobile than he has been in the past for at least one season as he continues to strengthen his knee, he will rely on his underneath options even more than usual. His reliable tight end will be a key piece and a weapon he leans on heavily next season.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: