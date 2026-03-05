The Chiefs Should Draft Kenyon Sadiq to Replace Tracis Kelce, Plus Two Other Great Landing Spots

The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft will take place on April 23 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. On Night 1 of the draft, the top 32 rookie prospects will be selected by their new NFL teams. One prospect who will undoubtedly be selected in the first round of the draft is Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq. These are the top landing spots for the top tight end prospect Kenyon Sadiq.

Kansas City Chiefs

We still don't know what Travis Kelce's status is going to be for the 2026 season. Retirement is still very much on the table for the Chiefs' legendary tight end. However, even if Kelce does return next season, the end is surely near for him, and the Chiefs like to utilize multiple tight ends.

Sadiq could go to the Chiefs and be eased into the NFL with a role that slowly grows throughout 2026, leading to him taking over as the long-term replacement for Kelce in Kansas City. While this might not be the best situation for Sadiq's fantasy value as a rookie in redraft leagues, it would be the best possible situation for his long-term dynasty value.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sadiq could go a long way in boosting the Buccaneers' passing attack in an offseason that will raise a lot of questions for the team. Not only is tight end Cade Otton set to hit free agency, but long-time staple Mike Evans will also likely be moving on from Tampa Bay.

They do have other weapons with Chris Godwin, Emeka Egbuka, and Jalen McMillan, but losing both Otton and Evans will still leave a void. Drafting Sadiq would go a long way to filling that void and would give them one of the best young groups of pass-catchers in the league.

Philadelphia Eagles

Philly is in a similar situation to the Buccaneers. The Eagles are expected to trade star wide receiver AJ Brown this offseason, and their top tight end, Dallas Goedert, is set to hit free agency when the new league year opens on March 11. They will have to replace at least one of those options with a high-end weapon.