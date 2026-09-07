Fantasy Impact: How Tua Tagovailoa Being Named The Falcons' Starter Impacts Their Fantasy Football Weapons

The Atlanta Falcons have finally named their starting quarterback for Week 1, and it is Tua Tagovailoa. Michael Penix Jr is also said to be fully cleared, but the team is likely playing it safe after he suffered a third torn ACL last season and the second in his left knee.



Sources: Tua Tagovailoa has been named the Falcons’ starting quarterback for next Sunday’s regular-season opener in Pittsburgh vs. the Steelers. pic.twitter.com/Ak3RKFF5dH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 7, 2026

That's not to say that Tua wouldn't win this job outright in the Falcons' troubling quarterback room, but we just don't know. What we do know is that Tua will be out there on Sunday. That will have an impact on the pass-catchers in Atlanta.



Fantasy Impact



QB Tua Tagovailoa, Atlanta Falcons



While we have seen Tua get off to extremely hot starts in seasons past, and he has even led the league in passing yards before, he has looked awful this summer. There is no way we are starting him in Week 1. He will also likely be on a short leash and could be pulled in the season opener if he struggles. Tua probably has a much wider range of outcomes on both sides of the spectrum than Penix.



If he has a great game in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, we will re-evaluate; however, as of now, he wouldn't be an option in any format other than maybe a contrarian DFS flier in GPP tournaments. Avoid the Falcons' quarterbacks at all costs.



RB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons



Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs the ball against the New Orleans Saints in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tua loves to get the ball out quickly and dump it off to his running backs. This could boost Robinson's PPR value a bit. We don't think any of their options will be better or worse enough to impact Robinson on the ground. Not much separates Tua and Penix in our eyes at the moment.



WR Drake London, Atlanta Falcons



Having Penix start would probably be the better option for London, or at least the safer option. We have seen London be an elite option with Penix under center, and we just don't know what this passing attack will look like with Tua getting the start. We'd expect that it won't be a huge difference; nevertheless, we would feel a little bit better about London if Penix was getting the Week 1 start.



TE Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons



Pitts will undoubtedly be the biggest beneficiary of Tua starting. Tua loves to target his get the ball to his tight ends in the middle of the field. We saw him turn Jonnu Smith into a fantasy star in Miami. There is no doubt he will attempt to do the same with another athletic tight end like Pitts.



Pitts also has never been very good with Penix under center. The majority of his value last season came once Kirk Cousins was under center. Tua is a much more similar quarterback to Cousins than Penix is.

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