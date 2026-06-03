Fantasy Outlook For The Face Of Madden NFL 27 Caleb Williams

In what came as a bit of a surprise, third-year quarterback Caleb Williams has been named the face of EA Sports' Madden NFL 27. The young star becomes the first Chicago Bears player to ever grace the cover of the popular video game.

Electronic Arts revealed him as the face of the game this week, throwing a jump pass over the Chicago skyline on the standard edition and doing his signature "Iceman" celebration in the snow on the cover of the deluxe edition. He is also the first quarterback to make the cover since Josh Allen in Madden 24.

This honor comes after a breakout sophomore season in 2025. Williams finished the season throwing for 3,942 yards, 27 touchdowns, and seven interceptions, while also rushing for 388 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Caleb Williams Fantasy Outlook

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Being on the cover of Madden can put a lot of pressure on a young quarterback like Williams, who is looking to build off an impressive second season. He enters this season ranked in our top eight quarterbacks and in our third tier of quarterbacks alongside stars like Jalen Hurts.

We already know he has the talent to be a star. That's why he was drafted with the first-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Now he also has the supporting cast he needs to be successful. The Bears brought in Ben Johnson to be the coach, who is an incredible offensive mind, and they've also built a much-improved offensive line over the past two offseasons.

His weapons could end up being one of the most talented young groups in the league. The top stars on the outside at wide receiver are Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III. He will also have Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet to throw to in the backfield. Chicago's running backs are also an impressive duo with D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai. Everything is in place for Williams to go from a good fantasy option to an elite fantasy option this season.

That's exactly what we expect to happen. We are drafting Williams as a mid-range QB1 with the hopes that he takes the next step to become a high-end QB1 this season. The Bears' offense is going to explode, and Williams will be the centerpiece. A 4,000-plus yard season with 30-plus touchdowns with added rushing upside is very much on the table for Williams in 2026.

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