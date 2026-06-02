Fantasy Football Quarterback Tier Rankings: Drake Maye Climbs After The Patriots Add AJ Brown
The two most important tools for fantasy owners are rankings and tiers. Tiers are valuable because they group players together who are at a similar value. They allow fantasy owners to know when a big drop-off at a position is coming. These are our QB Tier rankings.
Tier 1
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
These are the two established superstars, who we have seen do it year after year. Even coming off an injury-plagued season, Jackson is still a tier 1 option.
Tier 2
Drake Maye, New England Patriots
Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
The second tier is full of guys who we expect to be great and also have QB1 overall upside. Maye and Daniels just haven't shown they can do it consistently, and Burrow has durability concerns.
Tier 3
Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
Jaxson Dart, New York Giants
Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
All of these guys are fine fantasy options. If you come away with one of them later in your drafts, you'll be happy to have them and should have a strong weekly starter all season.
Tier 4
Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins
Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
All of these guys have tier 3 or even tier 2 potential, but also come with inherent risk. Stafford is old, Murray is looking to rebound after being cut by the Cardinals, Mahomes and Nix are both coming off serious injuries, and Willis is arguably the biggest boom-or-bust quarterback in fantasy football this season.
Tier 5
Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints
Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts
This tier is similar to tier 4, just with a bit less upside. All of these guys will have their ups and downs, and are prime options in Superflex leagues.
Tier 6
Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks
Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
CJ Stroud, Houston Texans
Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans
Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals
This is when the quarterbacks start becoming very risky, but still hold value. The only one of these players with true breakout potential is Cam Ward, although he also has massive bust potential; nevertheless, these guys are streaming options.
Tier 7
Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas Raiders
Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers
Geno Smith, New York Jets
These are guys you are better off just avoiding. If Mendoza is named the Week 1 starter, he would be bumped up a tier. As it stands today, we aren't drafting Mendoza to sit on our bench until further notice.
Tier 8
Michael Penix Jr, Atlanta Falcons
Tua Tagovailoa, Atlanta Falcons
Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns
Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns
Kirk Cousins, Las Vegas Raiders
Carson Beck, Arizona Cardinals
All of these quarterbacks could be Week 1 starters, but they could very well lose the job in training camp as well. The only exception is Carson Beck, who will likely see the field later in the season. We aren't drafting any of these players until we have a better idea about who the starters might be.
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Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.Follow CoolCutter21