Fantasy Football Quarterback Tier Rankings: Drake Maye Climbs After The Patriots Add AJ Brown

The two most important tools for fantasy owners are rankings and tiers. Tiers are valuable because they group players together who are at a similar value. They allow fantasy owners to know when a big drop-off at a position is coming. These are our QB Tier rankings.

Tier 1

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

These are the two established superstars, who we have seen do it year after year. Even coming off an injury-plagued season, Jackson is still a tier 1 option.

Tier 2

Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

The second tier is full of guys who we expect to be great and also have QB1 overall upside. Maye and Daniels just haven't shown they can do it consistently, and Burrow has durability concerns.

Tier 3

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Jaxson Dart, New York Giants

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) is shown after Big Blue beat the Dallas Cowboys | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

All of these guys are fine fantasy options. If you come away with one of them later in your drafts, you'll be happy to have them and should have a strong weekly starter all season.

Tier 4

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins

Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

All of these guys have tier 3 or even tier 2 potential, but also come with inherent risk. Stafford is old, Murray is looking to rebound after being cut by the Cardinals, Mahomes and Nix are both coming off serious injuries, and Willis is arguably the biggest boom-or-bust quarterback in fantasy football this season.

Tier 5

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts

This tier is similar to tier 4, just with a bit less upside. All of these guys will have their ups and downs, and are prime options in Superflex leagues.

Tier 6

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws a pass before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

This is when the quarterbacks start becoming very risky, but still hold value. The only one of these players with true breakout potential is Cam Ward, although he also has massive bust potential; nevertheless, these guys are streaming options.

Tier 7

Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas Raiders

Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Geno Smith, New York Jets

These are guys you are better off just avoiding. If Mendoza is named the Week 1 starter, he would be bumped up a tier. As it stands today, we aren't drafting Mendoza to sit on our bench until further notice.

Tier 8

Michael Penix Jr, Atlanta Falcons

Tua Tagovailoa, Atlanta Falcons

Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns

Kirk Cousins, Las Vegas Raiders

Carson Beck, Arizona Cardinals

All of these quarterbacks could be Week 1 starters, but they could very well lose the job in training camp as well. The only exception is Carson Beck, who will likely see the field later in the season. We aren't drafting any of these players until we have a better idea about who the starters might be.



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