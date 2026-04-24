Fernando Mendoza Fantasy Outlook After Landing With the Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders didn’t overthink it at No. 1—they went and got their quarterback.

With the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 @NFLDraft, the @Raiders select Fernando Mendoza. @NewEraCap



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Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/28aueoHdhh — NFL (@NFL) April 24, 2026

Fresh off a national title run and a Heisman Trophy, Mendoza walks into Vegas with expectations already cranked up. He’s not going to wow anyone with his legs, but that’s not really his game anyway. What he does bring is timing, accuracy, and a calm, controlled presence before the snap—traits that tend to translate when things around a rookie quarterback aren’t perfect.

And they probably won’t be perfect, at least early.

Mendoza’s college résumé is strong. He started with two solid seasons at Cal (4,712 yards, 30 TDs, 16 INTs), then took things to another level at Indiana Hoosiers football. That 2025 season—16-0, 72% completion rate, 3,535 yards, 41 touchdowns—wasn’t just efficient, it was controlled dominance. He even chipped in a bit on the ground (276 yards, seven scores), though he’s more “situational runner” than true dual-threat.

The bigger story is how he operates. Mendoza processes quickly, gets the ball out on time, and shows a real feel for coverage. In the red zone, he’s decisive—something fantasy managers care about more than almost anything. Touchdowns are currency, and he knows how to finish drives.

That said, this isn’t a plug-and-play QB1 situation for fantasy. He's not the next coming of Patrick Mahomes and he certainly doesn't have the rushing upside of Lamar Jackson. And the landing spot does leave a bit to be desired despite the potential upside.

The concerns are pretty clear. The offensive line is still a work in progress, and the receiving corps—while intriguing—doesn’t scream proven production just yet. Mendoza also isn’t built to create chaos when protection breaks down. If the pocket collapses, his arm strength and mobility limitations can show up fast.

Still, there’s enough here to get interested—especially long-term.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

He steps into an offense with real pieces. Ashton Jeanty brings explosiveness out of the backfield, Brock Bowers is already one of the most dangerous mismatch weapons at the tight end position, and Tre Tucker adds vertical speed. If Mendoza can keep the offense on schedule, there’s a path to sneaky production.

Fernando Mendoza 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

In redraft leagues, he’s more of a late-round stash or waiver-wire watchlist guy—especially given the likely growing pains. But in dynasty formats, it’s a different conversation. Mendoza has the profile of a long-term starter who could grow into a high-end QB2 with upside for more if things click around him.

If you need a quarterback in rookie drafts, he’s firmly in play in the first round. The ceiling might not come right away—but it’s there.

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