2026 NFL Draft Top 5 Rookie Quarterbacks Featuring Ty Simpson & Carson Beck

The success of an NFL franchise hinges on the quarterback position. Each year, teams try their best to build rosters via the drafts with different needs. Many teams won’t be looking for a first-round quarterback based on the team structure, but they can’t dismiss a long-term upgrade if one presents itself. Here’s a look at the top five quarterbacks in the 2026 NFL Draft:

1 – Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

After two steady seasons at California (4,712 passing yards with 30 touchdowns and 16 interceptions), Mendoza led the Indiana Hoosiers to a National Championship with a 16-0 record in 2025. He completed 72.0% of his 379 passes for 3,535 yards, leading to 41 passing touchdowns and 16 interceptions. Mendoza was more active running the ball (90/276/7) despite gaining only 3.1 yards per carry. He won multiple awards, highlighted by a Heisman Trophy.

Before the arrival of head coach Curt Cignetti (27-2) in 2024, Indiana had never won 10 games in a year over their previous 125 seasons.

Mendoza comes to the NFL with limited mobility, painting him as a pocket passer, but he is willing to run the ball if daylight presents itself. He works hard in his pregame prep, with a good feel for reading defenses. A weaker offensive line and questionable receiving talent will lower his passing ceiling. When at his best, Mendoza gets the ball out quickly and on time, with the ability to finish drives with passing touchdowns in the red zone. He checks the size bucket (6’5” and 235 lbs.), but his arm strength is limited when under duress.

Mendoza is expected to get drafted first overall by the Las Vegas Raiders.

2 – Carson Beck, Miami

Over five seasons at Georgia, Beck was part of two National Championship teams, but none with him as a starting quarterback. He led the SEC in completions (302), passing attempts (417), and passing yards (3,941) in 2023, with an impressive completion rate (72.4%). Unfortunately, Beck only had 24 passing touchdowns with six interceptions.

He went 37-6 over his college career, but he lost the SEC Championship Game in 2023 (27-24) and in the Sugar Bowl to Notre Dame (23-10) the next season. A transfer to Miami of Florida, in 2025 led to his first chance at a National Championship while starting. He passed for 3,813 yards with 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 72.4% of his passes, but the Hurricanes lost in the title game to Indiana (27-21).

Beck has almost the same build (6’5” and 235 lbs.) as Fernado Mendoza. He brings a quick release, with the vision to see multiple reads in his passing progressions. Late eyes to deep throws can lead to some turnovers due to safeties drifting back into help coverage. Defenses will try to speed up his passing progress to increase errant throws. Beck had a torn ACL in 2024, leading to some lost zip on his fastball that will hopefully return this year.

He played in talented offensive systems, potentially leading to a step back in play early in his NFL career if playing behind a weaker offensive line and a downgrade in receiving talent. In his college career, Beck rushed for 288 yards on 189 carries with seven scores. I have him rated over Ty Simpson based on his experience.

3 – Ty Simpson, Alabama

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (QB17) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After riding the bench over his first three seasons for the Crimson Tide (29-for-50 with 381 passing yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions), Simpson led the SEC in completions (305) and passing attempts (473). He completed 64.5% of his passes for 3,567 yards with 28 touchdowns and five interceptions. Over his 90 rushing attempts, Simpson gained only 93 yards with two scores.

Tighter passing windows in the NFL will lead to more mistakes by Simpson. He can win when getting the ball out quickly and on time, but bigger hits by defensive linemen and more traffic in his face at the snap will lead to too many negative plays early in his pro career. Simpson will work the short areas of the field, with the feel and touch to move the chains. He has more quickness than is shown by his rushing stats, but his eye-up approach will drive his success in passing the ball on rhythm plays. Simpson is an undersized quarterback (6’1” and 210 lbs.), with a league-average arm at best.

I don’t see a high enough ceiling for him to be drafted in the first round.

4 – Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

After leading the SEC in completions (337) and passing attempts (525) in 2024, Nussmeier missed the final four games last season with abdomen issue. Other than his completion rate (67.4%), he was on a subpar pace in 2025 (1,927 passing yards with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions over nine games). The previous year, Nussmeier passed for 4,052 yards with 29 passing touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He offers almost no value running the ball despite mobility in the pocket.

Where will LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier be selected in the draft? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/dkhUOxi6Gi — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 1, 2026

Nussmeier is a shotgun passer who gets the ball out quickly, with a winning field to his throws on the run. He will look off defenses to set up backside throws while taking advantage of his quick receiving assets over the short areas of the field. His drives may take many plays to reach pay dirt, inviting some mistakes when throwing into a tight window. At 6’2” and 205 lbs., Nussmeier must prove he can stay upright for a long 17-game season in the NFL. I see flashes of winning upside, but there is some work to be done in his overall skill set.

5 – Taylen Green, Arkansas

Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (QB08) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Green brings elite speed to the quarterback position, especially when adding in his size (6’6” and 225 lbs.). He eats big yardage with his legs, highlighted by his in-close scoring edge. His success in the NFL will be driven by his development as a passer. Green must throw with better mechanics and confidence while finding a winning rhythm between finesse and blazing fastballs. He will struggle to finish drives with passing scores in the red zone in the NFL early in his career.

Over the past four seasons, Green split time between Boise State and Arkansas, leading to a 24-22 record with 9,662 passing yards, 59 passing touchdowns, and 35 interceptions. His completion rate (60.1%) had been a liability in his whole college career. He rushed for 2,405 yards on 459 carries (5.2 yards per rush) with 35 touchdowns. Green started his career with an 8-2 record at Boise State, but finished 2-9 in his second year with the Razorbacks.

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