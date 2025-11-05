Emeka Egbuka Leads List of Five Breakout Stars for NFL Rookie of the Year
It's Week 10, and the NFL Rookie of the Year conversation is heating up. Some stars are beginning to emerge after a slow start, while others are beginning to fade after a hot start. As we get deeper into the season, the cream will continue to rise to the top. This is our Week 10, Offensive Rookie of the Year watch.
1. WR Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The bye week came at the perfect time for Egbuka, who had been fighting through a hamstring injury, and his production has shown it. We expect him to return in Week 10 fully healthy and getting back to his WR1 production. Currently, he's the fantasy WR13 overall, but he has been by far the best 2025 rookie on an NFL field. He's still holding onto the top spot, but the gap has closed.
2. TE Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts
Warren got off to a hot start to his rookie campaign and has continued that momentum. You could tell from his first drive of the season that he was going to be special, and he has not disappointed. Through nine weeks, he's the fantasy TE3 overall and trails only Trey McBride and Jake Ferguson. We wouldn't be surprised at all if he moves up a spot in the coming weeks.
3. QB Jaxson Dart, New York Giants
Dart has been a fun story, and gets a bump for being a quarterback. The NFL loves to build young quarterbacks, but there isn't as much blatant favoritism in the Rookie of the Year voting as there is for other awards. This season, he's the fantasy QB16 overall, but he is missing a ton of weapons on his offense. While Dart has the biggest opportunity to shoot up this list, he could also fall right off of it if things go sideways in New York.
4. RB Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns
It looks like Judkins will be healthy in Week 10 coming off the bye. If that's not the case, then we would have to adjust this. Nevertheless, he has clearly been the best rookie running back this season. He's the fantasy RB21 overall, but that's also with a missed Week 1, a bye, and a game he left with an injury. We fully expect him to thrive in the back half of the season.
5. RB Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders
Jeanty hasn't been bad, but he also hasn't been great. He could end up being a victim of expectations as far as his Rookie of the Year campaign goes. While it hasn't been as amazing as we had hoped for, he's still the RB13 overall in fantasy, so it hasn't been awful. Still, he is going to have a tough time winning this award this season unless he explodes in the second half of the year, which could be difficult because of the team he plays for.