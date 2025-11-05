RJ Harvey, Colston Loveland Surge In Our Week 10 Fantasy Football Rookie Stock Watch
We are halfway through the NFL season and certain rookies are showing their true value as fantasy football assets. Jaxson Dart and Emeka Egbuka are the leaders in the Offensive Rookie of the Year race. Abdul Carter, Jihaad Campbell, and Nick Emmanwori sit a top the race for Defensive Rookie of the Year. We are in the business of Fantasy Football, so we will be touching on those players applicable to the game. This is where our rookie's stand through nine weeks.
QUARTERBACKS
Cam Ward - Neutral
Not much has changed in recent weeks. Ward is playing at a higher yardage output, but 2026 will be the year to watch out for. The Titans must hire an offensive mind to get Ward to his upside.
Jaxson Dart - High
Even without his top weapons in Nabers and Skattebo, Dart continues to amaze. He scored three total touchdowns versus the 49ers and finished as a top tiered fantasy football quarterback. He will be viable to start.
Dillon Gabriel - Low
Gabriel is not playing terrible football. In fact, he does not yet have an interception in the NFL. However, he is playing very simple football with a lack of any big plays. I still think that we could see Shedeur at some point here.
RUNNING BACKS
Ashton Jeanty - Neutral
He maintains to have good upside, but a low floor. The Raiders are not good, plain and simple. If the Raiders repair their offense in 2026, Jeanty could then be a RB1 candidate, dare I say it. He is the RB14.
Omarion Hampton - Low
New reports suggest that Hampton will not return until Week 13. Good news is that the Chargers did not trade for any other running back. He could give you a good run in the Fantasy playoffs.
Quinshon Judkins - Neutral
Judkins has gotten injured in Week 8, but the timing worked out as Cleveland hit the bye week in Week 9. Judkins is expected to return this week versus the Jets, a team of which lost their best run stopper in Quinnen Williams.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt - Dipped
The Commanders have taken a hit in the form of Jayden Daniels. He may be out for the season and that will affect Croskey-Merritt in some way. The offense loses efficiency, thus limiting his ceiling.
TreVeyon Henderson - Low
Many people feared that Terrell Jennings would take away from Henderson in Week 9. That was somewhat of the case. Henderson only out rushed Jennings by three snaps. I expect this is back to the Stevenson show when he returns.
RJ Harvey - Rising
It is clear that Harvey is not the starter. We projected that and saw that in Week 9. Harvey had just 2 Rushes. However, he is an increasing weapon for the Broncos. Harvey scored again in the receiving game and no had 4 touchdowns in his last three games. Sean Payton may have his new Alvin Kamara.
Woody Marks - Falling
Though his volume remains in a split with Nick Chubb, the output is nothing worthwhile. Marks had 10 Carries for 27 Yards in Week 9. When we skip back to Week 7, he had 10 Carries for 15 Yards.
Brashard Smith - Low
His breakout has not, and will not happen. The hype would have been seen by now. This backfield belongs to Pacheco and Hunt and occasional touches by Smith.
WIDE RECEIVERS
Tetairoa McMillan - Neutral
His stock could be so much higher if he would just find the endzone. Carolina has put their trust in Rico Dowdle and the rushing attack. McMillan only has two touchdowns despite a very high target share. He has no single game of less than five targets.
Travis Hunter - Low
He saw great volume in Week 8 and it has appeared that his breakout was imminent. Hunter is now out through Week 12, at the earliest.
Matthew Golden - Low
The absence of Tucker Kraft could boost his target share, but remind yourselves that he is a much different route tree. Golden has 13 Yards over his last two games. Jayden Reed is also due back sooner than later. If there was anything great here, we would have seen it by now.
Emeka Egbuka - Neutral
The Buccaneers exit the bye week and it looks that Egbuka is finally back to 100% health. He has not been the same since he's been playing banged up. Perhaps we can see his September form make its return.
Elic Ayomanor - Low
Ayomanor maintains to have a respectable target share. He has at least five targets in each of his last four games and 8-of-9 games. However, he is the WR47. It proves to lack upside in this offense.
Tez Johnson - Neutral
Nothing has changed since Tampa Bay was on the bye week. It'll be interesting to see if Johnson maintains his viability with Godwin back.
Kyle Williams - Low
We have not mentioned Williams, but he is worth mentioning. This is because Mike Vrabel stated that he will see Williams more involved going forward. As for now, he is not viable until it is seen.
TIGHT ENDS
Tyler Warren - High
Nothing has, or will change. Warren is the TE4. The one thing to note is that the Colts have the 4th toughest strength of schedule down the stretch.
Colston Loveland - High
Some players have a hyped breakout, less players meet the expectation. Loveland is meeting that expectation. He scored twice in Week 9 and with great explosion. It appears that Loveland will be a 20%, or so, target for the rest of the year.
Oronde Gadsden II - High
2025 is the year of the tight end. We have multiple fantasy viable options and well over twenty viable fantasy assets across the league. Gadsden is a must-start player going forward. His output has been among the best in fantasy football.
Mason Taylor - High
The Jets exit the bye week and Taylor should remain his high target share. We love him versus the Browns. Even with Garrett Wilson back, Taylor is a highly coveted piece, especially in dynasty formats.
Harold Fannin Jr. - Neutral
His stock has high upside prior to the trade deadline. However, David Njoku remains in town. For that reason, Fannin Jr. is limited in his upside given the split with Njoku.