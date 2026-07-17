Latest Deebo Samuel Free Agency Rumors, Landing Spots, Fantasy Football Outlook

Deebo Samuel is a 30-year-old wide receiver denying calling it quits. The versatile veteran is planning on making his return to the football field in 2026. He awaits his suitor to show face. Who will ink Samuel? Recent reports suggest one of these top 3 landing spots.

Las Vegas Raiders

Samuel is going to end up on a team that truly needs him. The Chiefs, Patriots, or 49ers... those are teams that do not need Samuel.

A team that can use Samuel is the Raiders. Klint Kubiak needs to add depth to his receiving core. The Raiders work with Tre Tucker, Jalen Nailor, and Jack Bech. That is.... rough. There is no telling where Samuel might end up on that depth chart, but the competition is not heavy.

He probably does not overtake Tucker for WR2, nor does he have an easy time surpassing Nailor. It is also to be remembered that Brock Bowers commands the true No. 1 pass-catcher role. Nonetheless, Kubiak would surely exploit the unique role of Samuel, who can go on end-around, play behind center, and add a mystique that the Raiders need, given their lack of talent.

Baltimore Ravens

Fantasy managers might not be so thrilled with this move. At face value, it intrigues. Lamar Jackson rolling with Samuel, dominating the football field east-to-west? That could be fun.

At true value, the move is dicey. The Ravens have three veterans at wide receiver: Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, and Devontez Walker. They also have two brand new rookies: JaKobi Lane and Elijah Saratt. Mark Andrews is now on a new contract at tight end. Where does Samuel fit in?

That question is one that we cannot possibly answer. What can be said is that Samuel's role is unlikely to be viable in fantasy football. There is too much competition to deem him a high-upside asset.

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts have been said to have interest in a wide receiver. This is a team that found great success with Michael Pittman Jr. as WR1, and he is now gone. A core of Alec Pierce and Josh Downs is nothing more than mediocre. Behind them is Ashton Dulin? Yeah, they need a guy, and Samuel might be the one.

Shane Steichen is hailed as one of the smartest offensive minds in football. Imagine what he can do with Samuel's skillset? Especially in the way that Steichen has used Tyler Warren in the screen game, behind center, and much more... Trickery may be in store.

Samuel's fantasy value would be volatile if he joined the Colts. It would be reliant on how much the Colts really do use him, how well Samuel adjusts to the playbook, and his health, which has always been a problem.

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