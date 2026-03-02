Best Landing Spots for Free Agent Running Backs Including Breece Hall, Kenneth Walker

NFL Agency is set to open up in less than 10 days on March 11. This is going to be a particularly strong free agency class for running backs . While some of the top backs could be franchise tagged or re-signed, we also expect many of them to be on the move. These are the top landing spots for the 2026 free agent running backs.

Breece Hall Best Landing Spot: Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs already potentially attempted to acquire Hall at the 2025 NFL Trade Deadline, but couldn't finalize the deal with the New York Jets, who could now lose him and get nothing in return. There is a chance that the Jets franchise tag him, but that seems like a strange decision in what is almost certainly going to be another lost year in New York. Hall fits into Andy Reid's system perfectly and could be the piece that the offense needs to get them back to being legitimate contenders in the AFC.

Kenneth Walker III Best Landing Spot: Seattle Seahawks

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald and running back Kenneth Walker III (9) celebrate with the Vince Lombardi trophy after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Heading into the playoffs, Walker leaving Seattle this offseason looked like an inevitability. A lot changed quickly in the matter of just two games. In the NFC Championship game, Zach Charbonnet, who was set to take over as the top back in Seattle, tore his ACL and is now very much in question for the start of the regular season. We'd expect him to start the season on the PUP list. The following week, Walker was named the Super Bowl MVP and became a Seahawks hero. It would make a ton of sense for both sides for Walker to get slapped with the franchise tag and re-evaluate his long-term situation next offseason.

Travis Etienne Jr Best Landing Spot: Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota is set to move on from Aaron Jones when the new NFL season starts, and that leaves them with Jordan Mason as their lone capable running back. Mason has talent, but he's oft-injured and adds little to the passing attack. This is a Super Bowl-caliber defense that is just a few offensive pieces away from being a legitimate contender. We expect them to add a proven veteran quarterback and Etienne this offseason. Not only is Etienne an excellent running back, but he can also help replace what Jones brought to the passing attack.

Tyler Allgeier Best Landing Spot: Washington Commanders

Dec 11, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (25) is upended on a tackle by Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) during the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Fantasy owners want to see Allgeier get his shot to be a true RB1 somewhere, and based on reports we've heard over the past few months, Allgeier wants to go somewhere that he can be the guy. Pairing him with Jayden Daniels in the Commanders' backfield is the perfect situation for him. Despite being stuck behind Bijan Robinson in Atlanta, he has still been highly productive. After their backfield being a disaster in 2025 with Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Chris Rodriguez, and Jeremy McNichols, Allgeier could immediately step in as the lead back with JCM or McNichols sticking around as the change-of-pace option in the passing attack.

Rico Dowdle Best Landing Spot: Denver Broncos

The Broncos are going to have to rebuild their running backs room this offseason. JK Dobbins, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Tyler Badie are all heading for free agency. Sean Payton will need to get a true between-the-tackles runner to pair with RJ Harvey. Finding running backs has been a struggle for Payton so far in Denver, but Dowdle is a safe option who should thrive in that system. Pairing Dowdle with Harvey is exactly how he likes to build his backfields.

More NFL and Fantasy Football News